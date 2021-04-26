My dog Molly is a therapy dog and she goes to my moms school to cheer kids up every Tuesday and Thursday.
The Main reason that Molly goes to school is because some of the student at the school are well let’s just say don’t go home to nice environments and they get abused by their parents.
When Molly comes in school the students feel safe, happy, and she provides a warm atmosphere for all. For these reasons Molly is my hero
