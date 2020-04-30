Reed, my gutty and gritty brother. He is bigger than life. My brother has taught me to live on the edge. This man is heroic and fearless and I love him very much. My brother Reed was in national guard and we got to travel a very far way to see him at his graduation from the national guard. On the way there I got to see pictures of him throughout his national guard experience, I was how strong he was after going through the gas chamber, I got to see how many friends he made, and I got to see my brother become the man he is today. When we got to our destination, all the people graduating that day put on a little performance just showing how big of an impact they will make in this world. I love my brother very much, and I am very proud.

