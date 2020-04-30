Reed, my gutty and gritty brother. He is bigger than life. My brother has taught me to live on the edge. This man is heroic and fearless and I love him very much. My brother Reed was in national guard and we got to travel a very far way to see him at his graduation from the national guard. On the way there I got to see pictures of him throughout his national guard experience, I was how strong he was after going through the gas chamber, I got to see how many friends he made, and I got to see my brother become the man he is today. When we got to our destination, all the people graduating that day put on a little performance just showing how big of an impact they will make in this world. I love my brother very much, and I am very proud.
The American Man
Rodney Ogle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in Walmart shooting
- UPDATE: One arrested in SWAT standoff
- Howard County's COVID-19 cases more than double over span of few days
- Man escapes police during SWAT standoff
- FCA postpones reopening plants; no restart date set
- Kokomo nurse battles COVID-19 in NYC
- Landlord denies responsibility for fatal house fire
- 'A kick in the teeth': Local hog farmers devastated by pork processing plant closures, falling prices
- Accused in fatal hit, run released
- Local gun shops see COVID spike in sales
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.