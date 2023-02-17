Elite Bridal Gala on Sunday
More than 30 local wedding vendors are gathering in one space this weekend. The 2023 Bridal Gala will be held in Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to the gala are free and brides are able to register for a raffle valued for more than $1,000. Register for the event online by visiting Eventbrite and searching for “Elite Bridal Gala 2023.”
Murder mystery: Love is Dead
The English Rose Cafe & Tea Room is hosting a murder mystery on Saturday. From 7-9 p.m., visitors will try to solve their dinner theater, titled “St. Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery: Love is Dead.” Tickets will cost $35 per person and come with a themed four course meal.
Wine tasting
The Kokomo Alehouse is hosting a wine tasting event Sunday afternoon. From 3-5 p.m., visitors will sip wine varieties like gewurztraminer, chenin blanc, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. While going through the wine tasting, participants will also design charcuterie boards to take home with a bundle of cheeses, meats, fruits, nuts, chocolates and crackers. The charcuterie board and wine tasting event will be held 3-5 p.m. at 1134 Home Ave. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at kokomoalehouse.m.takeout7.com/restaurant-menu.
Digital Den on the Road
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Digital Den is visiting Sun King Kokomo on Sunday. From 1-4 p.m., visitors will be able to make buttons out of old comic books. There will also be a handful of comic books visitors can take home. The library event is open to all ages, will be free to attend and can be found at 500 N. Buckeye St.
Teddy Bear Clinic
If your children have been relaying health concerns from their stuffed animals, you’ll be able to bring their teddy bears, baby dolls and action figures to Sweet Peas Play Cafe, 1825 S. Plate St., for a check up this weekend. Dr. Dana Stewart, a private practice pediatrician at Meadows Medical Center, will perform check ups on toys, discuss general healthy habits and read a story to children on Saturday. Tickets will cost $20 per child and come with a teddy bear, certificate of good health and a doctor kit. The tickets can be purchased at the door and two adults are able to accompany the child.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Josh Mast will perform a variety of tunes at the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. The musician is scheduled to appear on stage 8-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge for the show at 1134 Home Ave.
The Coterie
The Coterie is hosting two live music events this weekend. On Friday, Tyler Lance Walker Gill will play honkey-tonk style country music. Then, on Saturday, Aaron Kamm & The One Drops will play a mixture of roots, reggae and blues music. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights and the music is scheduled to begin an hour later. Admission to the Friday show will cost $5, and the Saturday show has $5 presale tickets.
Kokomo Country Palace
Left of Center will perform at the Kokomo Country Palace this weekend. The group is scheduled to start the music at 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening. There is a $5 cover charge to see the live music at 2011 N. Market St.
In theaters this weekend
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Rated: PG-13 for violence, action and language
Running time: 2 hours 5 minutes
Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors
Plot: Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with their family, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm that pushes their limits and pits them against Kang the Conqueror.
Review: Ant-Man is part of the larger chess board of the MCU, so naturally he’s doomed to be sucked into the multiverse mess, setting up pieces for more Avengers films to come with the introduction of a new villain, Kang (played with a maniacal sorrow by the great Jonathan Majors). And the results are mixed. It’s a shame because Reed’s films are generally so crisp and styled and are best when focused on characters, not worlds and Quantum Realms. “Quantumania” shines when it is keeping things light and quippy.
Two and a half stars out of four. — Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 51%
AMC Kokomo times: (3D): 2:45, 6:00 (Spanish spoken without subtitles): 5:00 (Standard): 2:00, 4:00, 5:00, 7:15, 8:00, 8:15, 9:05
Marlowe
Rated: R for language, violent content, some sexual material and brief drug use
Running time: 1 hour 50 minutes
Cast: Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange and Diane Kruger
Plot: In late 1930s Bay City, a brooding, down on his luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress.
Review: This handsomely made period piece, crafted with obvious affection for film noir by the veteran director Neil Jordan (“The Crying Game”), includes a top flight cast. Yet “Marlowe,” enveloped with a strong smell of mothballs, feels like an old pinstripe suit that’s been taken out of the closet for no apparent reason. And as much as Neeson might seem to have the special set of skills required to play Marlowe, his detective feels hollow and maybe a little too tired.
Two stars out of four. — Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 23%
AMC Kokomo times: 2:30, 5:20, 8:10
