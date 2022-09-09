Tipton County Pork Festival
Although the Tipton County Pork Festival started on Thursday, there’s still plenty of entertainment scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The breakfast tent opens at 7 a.m. on Friday, the carnival is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the breakfast tent opens at 8 a.m., the children’s craft workshop begins at 9, the baby pageant is scheduled for 11, the carnival opens at noon and the grand parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. The festival grounds, pork chop tent and beer & wine tents open at 11 a.m. both days and the festival closes at 10:30 p.m. There are four bands performing at the festival, with an Elton John tribute band headlining on Friday and a Bon Jovi tribute band headlining on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. both nights. The art market is also coming back this year, and will be found inside the Tipton County Public Library. The festival is free to attend and will be at 101 E. Jefferson St.
Kokomo Community Concerts
The first Kokomo Community Concerts show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. This week, Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band, will perform at the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkeley Road. The tribute band’s show is family friendly and often includes hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry.” Season tickets cost $50 and tickets to individual shows cost $20. Students are able to attend concerts for free, though. For more information, visit the Kokomo Community Concerts website at www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Community Garage Sale
Whether you’re looking to clear up some space or do a bit of shopping on Saturday, the community garage sale should offer something of interest. Booths will be set up in the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center’s parking lot, which is at 802 W. Park Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Friday is the deadline for merchants to register for spaces at the event. Multiple spaces can be rented by each vendor, and each space will cost $5. An application can be found on the Parks & Recreation website, www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/our_parks.php.
Pumpkin Patch Festival
As we head into fall, the Kokomo First Baptist Church is celebrating the changing of seasons with a pumpkin patch festival. The church is advertising door prizes, face and nail painting, a bounce house and games at the festival. There will also be food available. The church can be found at 310 W. Taylor St.
Blues by the river
The fifth week of free concerts behind The Foxes Trails, 307 S. Main St., will be a collection of blues artists. Nick Harless & Soulshaker will perform Texan power blues, WT Feaster is a blues trio and Brian Benson plays R&B Motown blues. The concert will run from 5-10 p.m. and will be free to attend. There will be burgers and beer sold at the concert.
More Live Music This Weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Checkered Vans, a local group that performs covers of classic rock songs, will entertain patrons at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday night. The band is scheduled to perform 8-11 p.m. Although there isn’t a cover charge for the Friday show, the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will sell food and drinks during the performance.
The Coterie
The Coterie, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., will host a fuzz rock concert Friday night. The show is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m. and will be opened by Indianapolis-based Pat and the Pissers. Brother O Brother is headlining the show. There is a $5 cover charge for the performance.
Coming to theaters near you
Barbarian
Rated: R
Runtime: 1 hr 43 min
Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler.
Plot: In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.
Rotten Tomato Rating: 95%
Friday Showtimes: 2:20 p.m. | 5 p.m. | 7:45 p.m.
Review: “Barbarian” starts at night with a heavy downpour and a thunderclap. So far, so good, for what seems to be a classic horror movie. Hold onto your ponchos.
Some two hours later you will have seen virtually every horror convention — from doors slamming on their own to weird monsters with mommy issues and subterranean torture rooms — ingeniously messed about with. Even the title is a misdirection.
“Barbarian” marks the auspicious feature film debut of director-writer Zach Cregger, someone well-versed in film tropes and with a subtle skill at social satire approaching Jordan Peele levels. He will also somehow make you laugh hard in oases of humor before the dread reappears.
Three stars out of four.
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
