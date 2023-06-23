Kokomo Pride this weekend
The Kokomo Pride Festival is returning on Saturday. Following the success of last year’s festival, organizers say the 2023 festival will have even more music, entertainment, vendors, food and free services. The festival will be held in the 500 block of North Buckeye Street, near Sun King Kokomo. It will be held from 2-8 p.m. and admission will be free for all ages. Raffle tickets will be distributed to everyone who would like them for free, and additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Be sure to bring some cash in case vendors don’t have a card reader.
Volleyball tournament
A sand volleyball tournament will be held at the sand courts at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, this weekend as part of the Haynes Apperson sports festival. Teams of four people can sign up for $60 per team. Extra players can register for $15 each. There must be at least one female on each team. The games will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Festival of Flight
The Grissom Air Museum, 1000 W. Hoosier Blvd., in Peru will host the Festival of Flight on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors will be able to meet an A-10 pilot and a KC-135 boom operator. There will also be remote control aircraft doing flyovers, hot air balloon shows, food and music. Tickets cost $9 for adults and $8 for children 6-11, seniors and veterans. For more information, call call 765-689-8011 or visit www.grissomairmuseum.com.
Art class
The Kokomo Artist Association’s Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., will host a Zentangle-inspired art class on Saturday. During the class, visitors will learn to make geometric designs on tiles. The class will run 2-4 p.m. Tuition will cost $30 and includes the tiles. To register, call the Artworks gallery at 765-459-4579 or visit the gallery.
Indiana Fiddlers Gathering
A three-day music festival will be held in Tippecanoe Battlefield Park in West Lafayette this weekend. The Indiana Fiddlers Gathering will begin its festivities Friday night. Live performances, jam sessions, music workshops, camping food and drink vendors will be at the park, 200 Battleground Ave., throughout the festival. Tickets range in price depending on when you go and how long you would like to stay. The cheapest tickets cost $10 to see Friday evenings musical performances, which begin at 7 p.m. A festival pass costs $40. For more information, visit indianafiddlersgathering.org.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
King of Mars will perform Alternative Rock at the Kokomo Alehouse on Friday. The touring band will perform at the Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., from 8-11 p.m.
The Coterie
There are two live shows booked at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. The Sweet Lillies will perform for a $10 cover charge Friday night and the Indy Gorgeous Club will play a free show Saturday night. Both performances will begin at 9 p.m.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., will host two nights of live music this weekend. Joshua Ryan will perform at 8 p.m. Friday night and Big Time Rubber Band will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
In theaters this weekend
Asteroid City
Rated: PG-13 on appeal for brief graphic nudity, smoking and some suggestive material
Running time: 1 hour 44 minutes
Plot: The itinerary of a 1955 Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks
Review: Wes Anderson gets back to the heart of things in “Asteroid City,” a film about grief, performance, storytelling, the cosmos and, well, everything. Or, as one character, a playwright played by Edward Norton, says when asked what his work is about: “It’s about infinity and I don’t know what else.” Meticulously designed and choreographed, with a beautiful, starry cast reading his and Roman Coppola’s droll words, “ Asteroid City ” is very, very Wes Anderson.
Three and a half stars out of four.
— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 74%
Kokomo AMC showtimes: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30
No Hard Feelings
Rated: R for sexual content, language, some graphic nudity and brief drug use
Running time: 1 hour 43 minutes
Plot: A woman answers a Craigslist ad from helicopter parents looking for someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son before he heads to college.
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Morales, Andrew Barth Feldman and Matthew Broderick
Review: In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. When aliens arrive they will surely go directly to IMDB to survey her filmography and wonder why one of Hollywood’s funniest and most naturally charismatic stars spent the first decade of her career in dystopias, action movies and whatever it is you call “Mother!” As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors.
Two and a half stars out of four.
— Jake Coyle, Associated Press
RT rating: 61%
Kokomo AMC showtimes: 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 6:00, 8:45
