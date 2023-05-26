Head to the big top
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Peru this weekend. More specifically, the circus will be on the grounds of the International Circus Hall of Fame, 3076 E. Circus Lane. The 90-minute show will feature everything from big cats to aerialists. The circus will be in town on Saturday and Sunday, with 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. performances each day. You can purchase tickets online at cmcircus.com for a discounted price until 10 p.m. Friday. Presale adult tickets cost $13. Tickets for children 2-11 and adults 65 and older cost $8.
95th annual Spring Art Show
The Kokomo Art Association’s 95th Annual Spring Art Show will be on display through Thursday afternoon. You’ll be able to find it at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The show features 50 art pieces of varying mediums from 19 artists. Robin Coyner, an artist who specializes in drawing and painting, and spent roughly 15 years teaching art at Delphi Community High School, recently judged the art show.
Kokomo Beach is open
The Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center opens for the season on Saturday. The pool will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12-7 p.m. on Sundays. People 12 or older will have to pay $6 for a day pass. People 55 or older, and children 2-11 years old, are able to get in for $5. Children younger than 2 are able to get in for free. The pool, which is at 802 W. Park Ave., will be open daily through July 30.
Pick up some fresh produce
The Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market will be at the corner of Mulberry and Washington Streets on Saturday. Visitors will be able to find local produce, handmade artisan items and home-baked good from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Cheer for the home team
The Kokomo Bobkats are playing a home game on Saturday. The local basketball team will face off against the Jamestown Jackals at 7:05 p.m. The game will be held in the Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 N. Apperson Way, and gates are set to open an hour before tip-off. Tickets cost $20 for lower bowl seating and $10 for upper bowl seating. For more information, visit kokomobobkats.com.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., will feature Keith Rea on Friday. Rea will perform a variety of classic tunes from 7:30-10 p.m. There is no cover charge.
The Coterie
Love 4 Zero will perform at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. The band is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. and doors to the upstairs venue will open an hour prior. There is a $5 cover charge for the show.
Kokomo Country Palace
The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., will host Shawn Richards. The music is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
In theaters this weekend
The Little Mermaid
Rated: PG for action/peril and some scary images
Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes
Cast: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and Javier Bardem
Plot: A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.
Review: It’s not Rob Marshall’s fault that Disney’s latest live-action retread doesn’t really sing. “The Little Mermaid,” a somewhat drab undertaking with sparks of bioluminescence, suffers from the same fundamental issues that plagued “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Halle Bailey might be a lovely presence and possesses a superb voice that is distinctly different from Jodi Benson’s, but photorealistic fins, animals and environments do not make Disney fairy tales more enchanting on their own.
Two stars out of four.
— Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
RT rating: 70%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 6:00, 7:00, 9:00, 3D: 2:00, 5:00, 8:00, Spanish Subtitles: 4:00
About My Father
Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity
Running time: 1 hour 29 minutes
Cast: Robert De Niro, Sebastian Maniscalco, Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall
Plot: Cultures clash when a man tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his wealthy all-American girlfriend at her family’s weekend get-together.
Review: If you were to resurrect the tired storyline of a young couple having to meet their partners’ parents and were looking around for someone to play the gruff, disapproving future father-in-law, one name should definitely not pop out. Robert De Niro. And yet “About My Father” brings out this revered Oscar-winner for a sloppy reprise of that role in a consistently unfunny rom-com that you get the distinct feeling might not be in theaters at all if he didn’t lend his deadpan glower.
Half a star out of four.
— Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
RT rating: 29%
AMC Kokomo times: Friday: 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15
Kandahar
Rated: R for violence and language
Running time: 2 hours 2 minutes
Cast: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal
Plot: A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.
RT rating: 38%
AMC Kokomo times: 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 5:45, 8:45
The Machine
Rated: R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references
Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes
Cast: Bert Kreischer, Martyn Ford and Mark Hamill
Plot: A man’s drunken past catches up with him when he and his father are kidnapped by those he wronged while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia 20 years ago.
RT rating:
AMC Kokomo times: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:00
