Modo Labs, creator of the top no-code app building platform higher education and enterprise, announced the winner of the 2019 national student Ideathon competition. The national competition concluded a year-long series of regional app-building Ideathons organized and run by schools across the country.
During these events, students from varied academic backgrounds and with no prior coding experience, built their ideas into apps within a 24-hour period using the Modo Campus platform. A team of students from University of California-Berkeley (UCB) won the 2019 Ideathon for their food insecurity app.
The Modo Ideathon was developed to encourage students from all academic backgrounds to create apps that address challenges on their school’s campuses. Because of the platform’s intuitive design, students with little or no technical background can make apps that address their issues while maintaining the school’s brand.
More than 240 students from over 25 majors representing eight colleges and universities competed in the Ideathon series. Students worked for 24 hours straight. A winning team was chosen from each institution. Finalists presented their apps to the review committee comprised of two judges from Modo, Dan Jamara and Roderick Ibe, and two external judges, Robert Birkline of the University of Houston and Stephanie Obodda of Brown University.
During this year’s Kurogo Mobile Conference, the Ideathon winner was presented with a national prize of $10,000.00, courtesy of AWS Educate, a global initiative created by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide students and educators with the resources needed to accelerate cloud-related learning.
“Mobile is the channel of choice for today’s students,” said Mike Cannady, Head of U.S. Education Partners, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are pleased to work with Modo Labs to help students bring a wide array of inspirational ideas and solutions to their institutions, all created by non-technical developers.”
The winning app was developed by University of California, Berkeley students Saahil Chadha, Jago Pang, and Neha Nagabothu. Their app, Bear Appétit, tackles food insecurity through the anonymous donation of meal swipes, between those who need them and those who have swipes to share. It also gives access to local resources such as the local food pantry and food assistance programs.
“Competing was fun and eye-opening. Seeing how I could so quickly develop an app to address a campus need I knew existed, was empowering,”one of the UCB students, Saahil Chadha, said. “I came away from the event feeling very accomplished because I’d gone from recognizing an issue in the community to creating a solution for it over the course of just two days.”
Colleges interested in participating in Ideathon 2020 may email Ana Sanchez at ideathon@modo labs.com.
