WALTON — The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Lewis Cass Kings continued their impressive play with a monstrous 68-0 victory over the Benton Central Bison on Friday night.
Despite having starting quarterback Isaac Chambers on the shelf for the matchup, the Kings were electric with the ball and also put some points on the board on defense and special teams as well.
It all started from the opening kickoff as Caden Zeck returned it for a 73-yard touchdown giving the Kings the instant lead. Backup quarterback Easton Good stepped in to lead the Kings’ offense and his weapons and offensive line came through in a very big way.
It took the Kings less than four minutes of game clock to put up 28 points, which was largely synonymous with this contest being out of reach just as quickly. Multiple players contributed in the rout on both sides of the ball.
Gabe Eurit continued to be a play-maker as he rushed for 164 yards on only nine carries, and put touchdowns of 5, 8, 45 and 41 yards on the board for the Kings. Eurit added a catch for 46 yards as well as an interception from his linebacker position.
Joey Humphrey was the ballhawk for the Kings’ defense intercepting two Colin Wilkinson passes and returning them for touchdowns and deflecting a couple more throughout the evening.
All in all, the Kings’ defense held the Bison to 13 plays for no gain, or negative yardage and another seven plays to fewer than three yards each. Those 20 plays were more than 42 percent of the Bison’s offensive plays on the evening.
The Bison were held at bay offensively on the ground and were stymied by the Kings’ pass defense as well. Wilkinson ended the evening 12-of-26 for only 67 passing yards and was intercepted four times.
Cass begins Hoosier Conference East Division play next week when it hosts Tipton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.