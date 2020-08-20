Tri-Central’s football team is looking to take a big step forward.
“Last year, we wanted to double our wins and we did. We went from two to four,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “The seniors this year came out and said, ‘Hey, we want to do that again.’ That’s a tall task to go from four to eight. We’ll have to bring our best effort every night.”
There is reason for the optimism. The Trojans have a good amount of returning starters on both sides of the ball with many coming from a big senior class of 13 players. Arnold said TC normally has 7-10 players in a senior class.
“The kids have come in with tremendous attitudes. They’ve been working hard in the weight room and on the practice field,” Arnold said. “Every team is fighting being behind [after the lost spring]. We’re blessed with several returners so we’re at a good point, it’s just getting the young guys reps and getting them ready for roles.
“Our team chemistry has been has been incredible and that’s a testament to our seniors,” he added.
The Trojans (4-6 in 2019) are looking to show a more consistent offense. Last season, they scored 38.3 points per game in their wins and just 12.7 in their losses.
TC returns a battle-tested offensive line that includes senior tackle Conner Hindman (6-foot-1, 225 pounds), senior guard Gavin Helvey (6-1, 250), junior guard Ross Cassity (6-5, 250), junior center Luke Martin (6-1, 235) and senior tight end Cameron Cooper (6-0). Hindman, Cassity, Helvey and Cooper are returning to their same positions while Martin is settling in at center after filling a “Swiss army knife” utility role last season.
“Everything starts with our line play,” Arnold said. “If our line gets off the ball, plays physical and sets the tone, we win the battle of the trenches, we’re going to be successful.”
There is further experience in the backfield with 6-0 senior quarterback Mason Pickens, who is heading into his third season as the Trojans’ signal-caller. Last season, he completed 46 of 106 pass attempts for 713 yards with eight TD passes and nine interceptions. He also ran for 307 yards and six scores.
Arnold has a fleet of running backs for his mustang offense — seniors Holden Rayl (6-1, 185), Garrett Graves (5-8, 155), Preston Vann (5-10, 155), Detlef Burke (6-0, 154), Cole Byrd (5-8, 140) and Takota Thompson (5-8, 150) and junior Caden Leininger (5-10, 165). The offense features three running backs on the field at all times
“Potentially, the sky is the limit with this group,” Arnold said of his offense. “It will come down to our execution. We can be our own biggest enemy [with] silly decisions, not getting off the ball and stuff like that. We need to show good decision making, effort and attitude.”
Defensively, the Trojans will rely on many of the same players.
“In [Class] 1A, usually you have a lot of guys going both ways and we’re in that boat. ... We’ve tried to get to where we have a good rotation of three or four guys at every position so we have depth,” Arnold said.
The 3-4 front shows senior Xzavior Philapy (5-9, 200) returning at nose, Hindman returning at one tackle and Ross Cassity or Martin moving into the other tackle spot. Hindman is heading into his fourth season in the starting lineup.
Pickens, Cooper and sophomore Gabe Fowler (6-0) are inside linebackers and Rayl, senior Jace Cassity (6-4, 185) and sophomore Felix Perez (5-9, 150) are outside linebackers. Last season, Pickens had a team-high two interceptions and Rayl had a team-high four QB sacks.
Vann, Burke and senior A.J. Byrd (5-8, 160) are backs and Leininger, Graves and Thompson are safeties. Leininger had 55 tackles last season. He ranked No. 3 on the team and No. 1 among returning players.
“We have to be able to stop the run and we have to eliminate getting beat deep,” Arnold said. “We should be fast and athletic and our weight room numbers are up so we should be stronger. It will just come down to us getting off the ball and being physical and that goes for both sides of the ball.”
Arnold expects the Hoosier Heartland Conference to be tough, especially at the top with defending champion Eastern and Sheridan. He noted four teams have new coaches — Clinton Central (former TC coach George Gilbert), Taylor (Josh Ousley), Carroll (Kyle McGhee) and Delphi (Jacob Mroczkiewicz).
TC is looking to improve on last season’s 2-5 HHC showing.
“But win or lose,” Arnold said, “we want to represent our school, our community and our parents and families with pride, honor and respect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.