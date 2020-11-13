2020 Jackson Street Common Fundraiser hosted by CrossFit Kokomo
Want to thank the vets and get in a sweat? Head to CrossFit Kokomo this weekend.
Hit up the gym anytime from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday for an hourly workout in the name of a fallen soldier, also known as a HERO workout. While you're there, drop off donations that will benefit the 27 Howard County veterans living in the Jackson Street Commons.
While CrossFit Kokomo owner Kevin Jewell said that any exercise can be modified to meet participants at their fitness level, working out isn't mandatory. Jewell said acceptable donations include clothes, bedding, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, kitchen utensils, cleaning supplies, gas gift cards and grocery store cards. Cash is acceptable and will be used to purchase items for the veterans.
Jackson Street Commons director Angie Ciski worked with Jewell to provide specific needs/gifts of each resident.
"Angie asked each veteran for three specific things they want, so for example, Johnny wants size 10 work boots, size 36 jeans and an extra large Army hoodie," he said. "So, like a giving tree, we had people take those items and get specific gifts."
Jewell is a veteran himself, having served in the Marine Corps for seven years. He said that CrossFit is "a tight knit group that tries to find ways to impact the community."
"If this is our way of helping those who, at one point in their lives signed their name on a dotted line to give their life to protect our freedom and safety, by donating some clothes and canned food, I think that's a pretty simple trade-off," he said.
The event will be from midnight to midnight on Saturday at CrossFit Kokomo, 1086 S. Dixon Rd. For more information, email at crossfitkokomo@gmail.com or call/text at 765-860-0591, or visit facebook.com/crossfitkokomo.
FRIENDSGIVING 2020 at The Legacy Barn
Enjoy an evening of celebrating friends this weekend at Friendsgiving 2020.
Dig in with eats from The Local BBQ, bourbon cocktails from The Coterie and brews from local craft breweries, while jamming out to live music from Branded Bluegrass, Fist Fight, and The United States Blues Band.
This 21 and over event is $15 per person, and can be purchased at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor. The event is 4-10 p.m. Saturday at The Legacy Barn, 951 N. County Road 600 West. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
Fall Bazaar with silent auction
Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Fall Bazaar at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
The bazaar will have items from direct sales to handmade items from more than 30 vendors. A silent auction will benefit Peru Junior High School Cheerleaders.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. County Road 200 N. Visit facebook.com/MiamiCounty4HFairLivestockAssociationInc for more information.
Tarot Card Reading with Ace Readings
Take a glimpse into the mystical with a tarot reading from Ace Readings at Muse Underground this weekend.
Acy Hullinger has returned to Kokomo to offer readings at $20 for 15 minutes or $30 for 30 minutes. Walk-ins are welcome, but participants may call or message in advance to reserve a time. Anyone who comes in and gets a reading also gets 10% off any purchases.
The reading will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at Muse Underground, 501 N. Buckeye St., visit facebook.com/themuseunderground or call 765-252-3407.
Free Ukelele lessons at Legends
If you've always wanted to play the Hawaiian rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," head to Legends Music Academy for a free Uke workshop on Saturday.
The workshops is for anyone ages 7 and older and ukes are provided. Participants are asked to register in advance at legendsmusicacademy.com/events-%2F-registration
Lessons will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Legends Music Academy, 122 W. Jefferson St. Tipton, call 765-408-0537.
More events this weekend:
Friday
- T-Roy Losure and Secondhand Smoke, 9:30 p.m., at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., visit facebook.com/KokomoCountryPalace.
Saturday
- Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5 admission, children 12 and under are free, at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. Visit centralindianagunshows.com.
- T-Roy Losure and Secondhand Smoke, 9:30 p.m., at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., visit facebook.com/KokomoCountryPalace.
- Christmas Art, Craft and Collectible Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 2170 E. Boulevard St., Greentown.
Sunday
- Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 admission, children 12 and under are free, at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. Visit centralindianagunshows.com.
