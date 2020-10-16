Kokomo-Con 2020
All things pop culture, comics, superheroes, villains and more will pack a 40,000-square foot space the annual glorious geek-fest that is Kokomo-Con.
Kokomo-Con is returning for its 11th year this Saturday with dozens of artists, creators, cosplayers — and of course, comics — to the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. Special guests will include Brennan Mejia, the Red Ranger from Power Ranger Dino Charge and Jason Faunt, the Red Ranger from Power Rangers Time Force. The pair will be doing photos in their suits at 4:30 p.m. just before the costume contest.
There will be tournaments, panels, special guests, games and more. Many attend the event dressed in cosplay and compete in the costume/cosplay contest, so if you haven't tried out your Halloween costume, this is a great opportunity for a test drive. Newborns to 11 year old kids can participate in their costume contest at 11 a.m. The adult male contest is at 2 p.m. followed by the adult female contest for ages 14 and up. Finally, the group contest starts at 3:15 p.m.
KokomoCon will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Event & Convention Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. Or, a $15 advance ticket will include a Kokomo-Con mask. In case of attendance restriction, advance tickets are recommended.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction
Pumpkin Painting
The Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park will offer pumpkin painting this weekend.
This event is free and open to the public. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Pumpkins are free while supplies last but you may also bring your own. The event will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Rd. Call 765-456-7275 or search "Kokomo Parks & Recreation Dept." on Facebook for more information.
The Chocolate Festival
Calling all choco-holics! The 4th Annual Chocolate Festival hosted by the Miami County Artisan Gallery is back this weekend.
Come try some of the most delicious chocolate creations in the state. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Purchase by calling Marlee Mickelson at 765-244-3242 or stop in the gallery, 20 N. Broadway, Peru.
The festival is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 20 N. Broadway St., Peru. Visit facebook.com/miamicountyartisangallery for more information.
UAW Breast Cancer Concert feat. Money Tucker
Jam out for a good cause this weekend at the UAW Breast Cancer Concert.
The concert is featuring Money Shot Tucker and Southern Rock Authority. Additionally there will be a beer garden, food, entertainment, car show and more. The show will be 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.