Fields Sr., Wayne, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wood, Plezy, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Tabernacle, 661 West 400 South, Kokomo.
Kiser, Richard, services are 1p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Strong, Joyce, services are noon Friday at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 W. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive, Indianapolis.
Greve, Janet, services are 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Galveston Cemetery.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo.
