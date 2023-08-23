Wood, Plezy, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Tabernacle, 661 W. 400 South, Kokomo.
Kiser, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Tillman, Jeffrey, services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at North Union Cemetery, 425 N. 800 West, Kokomo.
Strong, Joyce, services are noon Friday at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 W. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive, Indianapolis.
Riley, James, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Hill, Edmund, a funeral mass is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Carmichael, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens, Kokomo, Indiana.
Stapleton, Mary, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cardwell, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Greve, Janet, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Cemetery.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.