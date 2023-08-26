Tillman, Jeffrey, services are 10:30 a.m. Friday in North Union Cemetery, 425 N. 800 West, Kokomo.
Hunt, Daniel, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St. Greentown.
Strong, Joyce, services are noon Friday at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly, 430 W. Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive, Indianapolis.
Riley, James, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Hill, Edmund, a funeral mass is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Carmichael, William, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stapleton, Mary, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Shipley, Nancy, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hardy, Ryan, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend.
Cardwell, John, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Greve, Janet, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Cemetery, 12445 1000 East, Galveston.
Bowman, Danny, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
Bogart, Pamela, services are 1 p.m. Saturday in Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Sturgell, Obert, services are 6 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Laubenstein, Carlyn, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.