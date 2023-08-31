Greene, Marion, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Addington, Alan, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Zwirn, Seymour, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Fair Havens Christian Missionary Alliance, 1216 S. 300 West, Russiaville.
Cottingham, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Eller’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster, Kokomo.
Franco, Raymond, a Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Church, 802 W. 144th St., East Chicago, Indiana.
Scarborough, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman AME Chapel, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Baker, Edward, services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Tygart, Sydney, a celebration of life will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Phi Delta Cappa Club, 2401 Saratoga Ave., Kokomo.
Auten, Loretta, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Galveston.
Cosell, Brian, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
