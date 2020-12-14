Morrow, Scott, services are 1 p.m. today at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Funeral Listings, Dec. 14, 2020
Laura Arwood can be reached at 765-454-8580, laura.arwood@kokomotribune or on Twitter @LauraArwood.
Laura Arwood
