Weeks, John Edward, a celebration of life is 11 a.m. today at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, corner of 126th Street and Gray Road, Carmel.
Mohler, Martha Caroline Lowe, services are 11:30 a.m. today at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren, 4483 W. 400 South, Peru.
McIlrath, Martha McCord, services are noon today at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 1306 E. Main St., Crawfordsville.
Thompson, Mark Allen, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St.
Dillon, Jacob F. “Jack” Jr., services are 1 p.m. today, Feb. 15, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Leo, Elizabeth “Becky” Bennett, funeral service celebrating her life is 1 p.m. today at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Hundley, John P., a celebration of life is 2 to 4 p.m. today at Waterford Place Clubhouse, 800 St. Joseph Drive.
