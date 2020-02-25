McDorman, Juliana Nicole, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Waltman, David Gene, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Jones, Deborah, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Coston, Nancy Ann, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
