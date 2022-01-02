Mason, Jaxson, services are 1 p.m. today at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
Swaim, Javannah, services are 3 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 South, Bringhurst.
Rodkey, Emma Lucinda “Cindy,” services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Crockett, Janet Elaine (Elson), Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Mann, Rosetta, services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Location.
Bowlby, Ward Dwayne, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Green, James, services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Coleman, Milton, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hall, Laverne, services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Petty, Earl, memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St., Greentown.
Hollingsworth, Marquis Dean, services at noon Wednesday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Bowman, Joaquin "Jack," 1 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Rodgers, Nanette, noon Friday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
Harmeyer, William "Bill," service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Harris, Paul Jr., services are 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Old Firehouse, 12 N. Miami St., Peru.
Stroup, Michael “Kat,” services are 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 12080 W. County Road 100 North, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.