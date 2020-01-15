Wood, Patricia “Pat” (Ellis), services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Kuhn, June Alice, services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Gibson, Joseph Samuel, a memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St.
Eller, Jane C., services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Pickett, Dorothy “Dodi” W., services are 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Bridgewater, Melvin Pound, services are 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at East Union Christian Church, 1711 E. 296th St., Atlanta.
