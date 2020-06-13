Loveland, Artie L., services are 11 a.m. today at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Fenn, Shirley Ann (Buckner), a graveside service is 1 p.m. today at South Union Cemetery.
Akers, Wyona Mae, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Brown, Claudia Kay, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Powell, Joyce Jean, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Conwell, Bonnie Jean, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Shotwell, James Raymond, funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West.
Renskers, Mary Ellen (Ehrman), a graveside memorial service is 2 p.m. July 1 at Sante Fe Cemetery, near Kokomo.
Williford, Lee Edward, a memorial service is 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2020, at Judson Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West.
