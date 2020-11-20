McGovern, Thomas L. “Skip”, services are 1 p.m. today at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. County Roads 400 S., Kokomo.
Funeral Listings, Nov. 20, 2020
Laura Arwood can be reached at 765-454-8580, laura.arwood@kokomotribune or on Twitter @LauraArwood.
