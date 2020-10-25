Davis, Earl Lee, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way. Calling hours are from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial is at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Funeral Listings, Oct. 26, 2020
