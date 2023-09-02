Franco, Raymond, a Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Church, 802 W. 144th St., East Chicago, Indiana.
Scarborough, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman AME Chapel, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Baker, Edward, services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Tygart, Sydney, a celebration of life will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Phi Delta Cappa Club, 2401 Saratoga Ave., Kokomo.
Lamb, Mary, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Auten, Loretta, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Galveston.
Thomas, James, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Davis, Lois, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cossell, Brian, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
