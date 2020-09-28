Campbell, MaDonna Lee, services will be 11:30 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel of Peace, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Summitt, Dolores K. (Fulton), services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St.
Cox, Marcella S. “Marcie,” a memorial service is 1 p.m. today at Bon Air Church of the Nazarene, 2419 N. Locke St.
Lacy, Grace JoAnn, services are 3 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Sullivan, Betty, graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brookside Cemetery, Windfall.
