Nelson, Mary, services are 11 a.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard.
Fox Sr., Freeman, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville.
Baldwin, services are noon today at Northview Christian Church, 2059 N. 100 East.
Richardson, Dunae, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St.
Price, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Massey, Florence, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St.
McCombs, Herman, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
Price, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Winslow, Rev. Verl, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Crail, Spike, gravesite remembrance is 11 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Meador, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Geiselman, William, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Crispen, Betty R., a celebration of life is 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Ellers Mortuary and Crematory, 3400 S. Webster St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.