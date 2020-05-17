GAS CITY – The Gas City I-69 Speedway will kick off its 2020 racing schedule on June 17 when the track hosts round two of the Indiana Midget Week races. The Card features both USAC midget racing and non-wing sprint cars.
To comply with the state’s COVID-19 reopening guidelines, the track will be limited to 50% capacity for this event and other events at the track until July 4.
Tickets are $25, and children 12-and-under will be admitted free. Pit passes are available for an additional $5. Pits will open on race day at 3 p.m., spectator gates open at 5 and racing begins at 7:30.
For more information visit gascityi69speedway.com.
