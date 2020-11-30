Lately, we've had conversations on the coronavirus pandemic, auto accidents, trauma in our nation, and the like. Today, I'm ready for a typical day, just the ordinary.
Then chuckling, I realize that I'm not even entirely sure what a typical day looks like! We have a lot of variety at our house, some days are great, like when the children learn to bake cookies, wash the dishes, or how to write another number or letter.
And, sometimes I wonder why I ever became a mom.
Yesterday was one of those days. Hubby watched the children while I relished a couple of quiet moments to get track of myself again. I'll give you a quick peek at my journal entry. "I feel a bit overwhelmed. Teach me to rely on You more, and less on smooth days. God, I want you more than anything else. Lead me, guide me, for Your name's sake."
Okay, so what is an ordinary day? It's settling squabbles, wondering how I was ever meant to care for so many demands at once, and giving chew-able vitamin Cs to little ones who claim a sore throat and need one of those "candy-pills."
As the day gets started, there are opportunities on all sides of channeling young lives or giving in to frustration that I'm technically not getting any actual work done.
"It's so much faster to just do these little projects on your own. On the other hand, if I capture the opportunity to train little ones to help while they have a genuine interest in helping, we'll have a foundation for a lifetime," I told Daniel the other day.
First thing on my list this morning was the groceries. I slipped into the pantry to give it a quick five-minute facelift, so I could put the groceries away that Daniel had picked up for me a day and a half ago. Ya, that's right, they were still waiting for me, not minding the extended wait throughout our topsy-turvy day yesterday. Hosanna cleaned off the shelves and then Elijah and I stocked them.
Next is laundry time, with all four boys helping. While Austin hung up the little boy's pants, Jesse and Elijah helped hang up smaller pieces, and baby Joshua got a ride in my arms. Today I'm incredibly thankful for sunshine and a gentle breeze to dry them in short order.
Now, as I write, handsome little Joshua is laying on a blanket on the floor next to me, intently watching my face waiting for me to stop and talk to him, ready to giggle and coo each time I give him the attention he wants.
You'd get a kick out of Hosanna if you could see her at the moment. She is wearing an over-sized baker's apron, making a cake. She was convinced she could make a cake for Daddy on her very own, so I told her to go ahead. As I write, I hear a bowl clatter on the kitchen table; she got out a canister of flour, dumped in some of it, added a half glass of water, and then began mixing it with her hands like bread dough, soon she declared she needs some salt. When Daniel stepped into the kitchen after his day in the woodworking shop, she informed him that she's making a creamy white cake. We'll see how it turns out.
Now for an extraordinary splash to an ordinary day. I have good news! We got the wonderful news that after 13 months of waiting, the last IQWA (Indian Child Welfare Act) searches have been completed, and we are now ready to move on toward adoption! Everything should be finalized this winter. We are all cautiously excited.
BAKED APPLE PUDDING
2 eggs
4 cups apples, diced
½ cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 /2 teaspoon cinnamon
SAUCE
1 /2 cup oleo
1 cup milk
1 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1 tablespoon flour
Instructions
Break eggs over apples.
Stir well.
Next add vegetable oil and vanilla and stir.
Then add dry ingredients and bake in 9 X13 cake pan at 350 for one hour or until done.
In saucepan cook sauce ingredients.
When cake is cooled, cut in pieces and dab cooled sauce on top of each piece, then top with a dab whipped topping. Yummy!
