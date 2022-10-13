For many, Thanksgiving offers a chance to gather with family on the last Thursday in November. For some, though, the real holiday to celebrate is Friendsgiving.
For those who celebrate it, Friendsgiving can be an addition to a more traditional Thanksgiving gathering. Some gather with family on Thanksgiving Day and host a separate get-together exclusively with friends sometime during the fall.
In many ways, Friendsgiving often resembles more traditional Thanksgiving celebrations. It can include an array of homemade food, drinks, games and time with loved ones.
In other ways, though, Friendsgiving is unique to Thanksgiving Day. For some, it offers a chance to celebrate chosen family rather than family they’re obligated to see at holiday gatherings.
The idea of gathering with friends around the holidays is nothing new, but the term Friendsgiving is only a little over a decade old, according to Merriam Webster. According to the website’s entry on the term, Friendsgiving was first used sometime around 2007. It became more widely used after a 2011 ad campaign by Bailey’s Irish Cream. Friendsgiving is “less about carving turkeys and more about carving out time with friends,” according to their ad.
Over the years, the concept has inspired other marketing campaigns, Pinterest boards, articles and even a movie released in 2020.
While the term Friendsgiving is often associated with a small gathering of close friends, Kyle Gibson has taken it to another level, offering a yearly celebration where essentially everyone’s invited.
“Friendsgiving is a time to get together with friends I don’t see a lot,” he said. “It’s a time to bring people together, have a good time and be thankful for life.”
Gibson, owner of The Coterie in downtown Kokomo, began celebrating Friendsgiving with his close friends several years ago. Over time, it evolved into something bigger. At some point, he decided to go all out with the yearly tradition. He turned it into more of an event than a small gathering.
“Now it’s something where everyone feels invited,” he said.
For a few years, he hosted the event with The Legacy Barn and the Local Catering Company. The event was held at the barn and included as much food and drinks and people could want, and Gibson booked bands to provide entertainment.
Friendsgiving is just one of the ways Gibson tries to bring people together for a good time. The Coterie hosts other large community events like Brews on Buckeye, the Riverwalk Concert Series and regular live music at the bar. At the end of the day, it’s all about making people happy, Gibson said.
“Seeing people happy and having a good time, that’s my favorite part of everything I do,” he said.
He tries to plan the bar’s holiday parties in a way that his staff won’t have to sacrifice time with their families. He tries to pick a weekend that is slower and less likely to be filled with family obligations.
While he has plenty of fond memories from his years of hosting these parties, he recalled one year in particular where they had a ton of mead left over at the end of the night. They shared mead with everyone who came out.
He plans to continue hosting the event, though he said he typically doesn’t start planning too far out.
Christie Tate, head of human resources at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, has been celebrating Friendsgiving for many years, though she and her friends didn’t always call it that.
“We’ve been celebrating probably close to eight or nine years,” she said. “But we’ve been calling it Friendsgiving for five or six.”
Each year, Tate’s core group of close friends gather usually after Thanksgiving itself. They try to avoid planning too close to family get-togethers, so more often than not they get together in the first week of December.
Their celebration doesn’t always look like a traditional Thanksgiving gathering, though. One year, everyone might bring fixings for tacos or a chili bar. Everyone pitches in, and they usually bring things to make cocktails as well. They spend the evening playing games with a movie on in the background. Usually, they choose a game such as Cards Against Humanity.
“It’s a night full of enjoying each other’s company, laughing, carrying on, annoying the family of whoever’s house we’re at,” she laughed.
Tate sees Friendsgiving as a chance to celebrate her chosen family, or the people she chooses to keep in her life rather than people she’s blood related to.
“There’s certain things you can tell friends that you can’t really tell family,” she said. “We’re as close as sisters. We really enjoy our time together.”
Where many holiday gatherings can be stressful, Tate said her Friendsgiving celebration is stress free.
“It ends up being almost like, I don’t want to say anti-Thanksgiving, but it’s very stress free,” she said.
Gibson still celebrates Thanksgiving with his family. It’s not about one or the other, he said. He can celebrate time with his family and throw a big party with all his friends. The more opportunity to tell loved ones he’s grateful to know them, the better.
Tate and her friends also celebrate Thanksgiving with their own respective families. She said it’s not about one or the other.
“I think there’s a lot of importance around having a group of friends that you can rely on,” she said. “Family is incredibly important to all of us, but there’s something different about having a group of friends who are your chosen family that just speaks to a different part of your soul. The combination of family and friends for me is what makes the holidays really special. It’s what makes the holidays complete. They’re two halves of a whole.”
