There was a good deal of culture shock when Cornelia Woodruff arrived in America.
“I did not know about the tornadoes,” she said.
The culture shock wasn’t reserved just for the turbulent Midwest weather. Grocery store shelves were a source of amazement and confusion.
Especially the bread aisle.
The amount of sugar used in American bread is something Woodruff, who goes by Conny, still hasn’t gotten used to.
A native of Germany, Woodruff missed the comfort food of home. She called up her dad, got some family recipes, and played around with making homemade bread. She tinkered, using her own intuition along with the recipes, and made pretzel rolls that were a hit among her coworkers at a previous job.
She moved on to selling homemade baked good at a local farmers market in Peru, but when the season would end, customers would always ask where they could get more.
Her husband suggested opening her own bread shop.
“I don’t think that’ll work,” Woodruff told him.
Try, give it a year, see what happens, he encouraged.
So, Woodruff opened Conny’s Little German Breadshop. That was more than seven years ago.
The shop is still open today, a haven for German natives looking for a taste of home and anyone who enjoys artisan bread.
Groovy origins
Woodruff’s coming-to-America story began in a disco club in Germany.
That’s where she met an American G.I., Willie, who would become her husband.
She took English classes in school but still carried around a dictionary, even at the club. With a little help to minimize the language barrier, the two hit it off. Woodruff will tell you she was the better dancer.
She returned to the states with Willie, where he was stationed at Grissom Air Force Base.
The relationship could have been short lived.
Willie is originally from Indianapolis and wanted to move back.
Woodruff had heard of the crime in the big city and wanted no part of it. She’d go back to Germany if he moved to Indy, Woodruff told her husband.
The two compromised and settled down in Peru. They raised four kids.
“He now says it was good that he listened to me,” she said.
Woodruff will excitedly and proudly tell you she became a U.S. citizen in 2018.
Had she wanted to open her shop in Germany, it would have taken Woodruff five years — four years of schooling and one year of training.
Here, she just had to get the necessary approval from the local government.
“This is still the American dream,” Woodruff said.
Breads the artisan way
Conny’s Little German Breadshop has a genuine German aesthetic, all the way down to Woodruff’s accent.
One of the walls greets customers with “Welcome to my little roll of home!”
German artifacts, cultural items and trinkets are all around. On a wall next to the checkout counter hangs a fabric map of Deutschland. Woodruff will happily point out Stuttgart, her home city, in the southwestern corner of the country.
Stuttgart is the sixth largest country in Germany and known as the “cradle of the automobile” for its ties to the start of the auto industry. Mercedes-Benz and Porsche are both headquartered in Stuttgart.
A black chalkboard behind the counter serves as the menu. Items vary by day, but some are staples like pretzels rolls, bread loaves and cinnamon rolls.
Bread options include walnut/cranberry, sunflower, sourdough, pretzel, ciabatta, olive and jalapeño.
“You need a good loaf of bread for a good sandwich,” Woodruff said.
The ciabatta bread goes great with a glass of wine, according to the baker.
Bread is made fresh every morning and sits for 15 hours before it’s ready for sale. Woodruff strolls in at 5 a.m. each morning her shop is open.
Woodruff does not use sugar. The sweetness in her breads come from other ingredients, like the fruit in her fruit-filled cinnamon rolls. For example, peaches add a slight sweet and tangy taste to the traditional breakfast item.
It’s all fresh fruit, by the way, nothing canned.
Oh, the people you’ll meet
It’s good practice to arrive early. Though Conny’s Little German Breadshop has regular hours, stock sometimes sells out.
This was the case on a Friday in late June.
One of the shop’s regulars, a man from Kokomo, popped in during the afternoon. His order was waiting on him. He was careful not to give his name, as he admitted he ditched work to swing by.
Another man stopped by, sent by his wife, to pick up a few breads before Woodruff closed up shop for a few weeks.
“Nothing but good things we hear about her,” he said.
The shop has carved out a space in the area as a place for German and European natives to visit, connect and reminisce.
There was the Romanian woman who heard about the Peru bread shop in Lebanon. Missing the bread from home, she made the trip up.
A German woman in Ohio found Woodruff online and drove multiple hours to check it out.
“So many Germans find us,” she said.
The opportunity to chat with fellow Germans, and really anyone, is what Woodruff cherishes most.
“Gosh it was sooooooooooo good talking [in] my father's language,” Woodruff posted on the shop’s Facebook page after a family from Germany visited while on vacation.
Same goes for Ellie Bess, a native of Heidelberg, Germany. Bess worked at the shop for a few years. Her handmade linen bread bags are still sold at the shop.
“I loved to talk to the people,” Bess said.
Like her friend, Bess came to America after meeting an American soldier. She came over on a ship in 1963.
“I thought I’d never see land,” Bess said.
Conny’s Little German Breadshop will reopen Aug. 4. The shop was closed for most of July while Woodruff went out to San Diego to pick up her son, who left the Navy after 11 years.
They took their time coming home with a cross country road trip.
“Family comes first for us over business,” Woodruff said.
Chef’s pick
Variety breads (varies by the day)
Baked fresh daily with homemade ingredients. Breads sit for up to 15 hours before put up for sale.
Options include: walnut/cranberry, sunflower, sourdough, pretzel loaf, ciabatta, olive, jalapeño, pumpkin, wheatgerm/flax/sesame and rye
$7-9.50
Hours*
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
*or until sold out
