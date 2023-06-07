In 1949, Indianapolis was home to the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world. Styled in Art Deco architecture, the factory was sold in the 1960s after a new plant was opened in Speedway, Indiana.
Fast forward a few decades and the former factory has been transformed into the aptly named Bottleworks District. The building that once housed all of the factory automobiles still features the word “Garage” etched into its terra cotta facade. The label still works, but the building isn’t meant to shelter cars anymore.
The Garage Food Hall opened January 2021.
The 30,000-square-foot building is now home to more than 20 vendors. The majority of vendors, which lease space in the building, sell food and drinks. That being said, the hall is also home to a boutique, an eclectic gift shop and a barbershop.
In terms of bites, food vendors range from familiar American fare, like burgers and pizza, to more foreign choices, such as Venezuelan arepas, Pakistani beef nihari and Brazilian arroz carreteiro.
The food hall is arranged like a cafeteria, with vendors primarily setting up stalls around the perimeter.
The Garage also sets up weekly entertainment, such as Trivia Night on Mondays and Game Night Socials on Tuesdays.
Catherine Haynes, assistant general manager at The Garage, explained each of the shops are highly vetted before being accepted into the vendor lineup: they aren’t able to compete with any of the other vendors, the owners should plan to stick with the location for a while and they have to present a quality product — if they sell food or drinks, they have to pass a taste test.
Haynes explained the customer base seems to be a mixture of Indianapolis residents, who are the main visitors during the lunch rush, and out-of-towners.
“We do have a pretty large group of locals who are consistently coming through, which I think is really cool,” Haynes said. “I think it shows how great The Garage is. Locals will consistently return and they’ll also bring people from out of town.”
Abbiocco Pizzaria
At the age of 13, Carla McDaniel moved to the United States via Peru. Her parents worked at an Indianapolis pizzeria at the time and McDaniel remembered spending breaks with her sister at the restaurant, learning how to make pizza and folding boxes.
She opened her own pizza shop, Mauricio's Pizzeria, in 2011. By 2015, she had opened another restaurant, Mambo's Cheesesteak Grill.
Finally, in 2021, she became one of the first restaurants to join The Garage Food Hall, opening Abbiocco Pizzaria. She explained she had been considering opening a new location and the new, trendy storefront seemed like a good fit.
“The location is great,” McDaniel said. “I can't complain.”
In total, McDaniel owns four full restaurants (there are two Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grills) and two food stalls.
McDaniel explained she was inspired to join the restaurant industry by her parents. In fact, multiple family members have gone the same route. Her grandfather owned a pizza shop in Atlanta, Georgia, and other family members own a pizza shop around Anderson.
“Most of my family members have little shops or Italian restaurants,” McDaniel said. “I'm not sure why we started with Italian food, but we like it.”
The restaurant owner clarified Peruvian cuisine isn’t particularly influenced by Italian food. It has more of an Asian influence, she said.
That being said, Abbiocco Pizzeria, as well as Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill, incorporates a Peruvian flair with Italian dishes.
McDaniel explained she modifies traditional Peruvian dishes that would usually use rice or potatoes, substituting the usual carb options with spaghetti noodles. Customers can order tallarin saltado, which is cooked with red peppers and a soy-based sauce, or tallarines verdes, which uses Peruvian pesto made with queso fresco and basil. Both options cost $12.
“It turns out to be tasty,” McDaniel said. “It’s very, very tasty.”
Abbiocco also serves steak saltado and aji de gallina empanadas reimagined as calzones. Each reimagined calzone costs $13.
The restaurant still serves traditional Italian dishes, though.
McDaniel said the pizzas, which start at $9 for a 10-inch pie, and the pastas are the most popular options during the restaurant’s busy weekends. Her personal favorites are the pink rigatoni and the cheese breadsticks.
Gaucho’s Fire
Two storefronts in The Garage share the same owners.
Ruby Tregnago, from Bogotá, Columbia, and Rogerio Tregnago, who comes from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, serve Latin American food.
The couple started with a food truck, Ruby explained, named Gaucho's Fire. With the truck, they began serving Brazilian food to the Indianapolis area in 2010.
“My husband had been working in the regular restaurant business for so long. And finally, he decided to work for himself,” Ruby Tregnago said.
The couple began to consider transferring to a brick-and-mortar location as they developed a customer base. Some of their clients kept asking where the food truck would be, and they wanted to give them a permanent location.
Around the same time, they heard about the food hall opening in the Bottleworks District and decided to give it a shot.
“It has been very good,” Ruby Tregnago said. “You have a variety of different restaurants and everyone has been in the restaurant business for a while. There is a community here.”
If one of the vendors needs something, the restaurant owner added, other vendors usually offer a helping hand.
“We help each other and we try to support each other,” Ruby Tregnago added. “That's the best thing about being here.”
For customers, Ruby Tregnago said benefits come from the variety of dining options that complement each other. A single table can be filled with Venezuelan, Greek and American food.
Gaucho’s Fire primarily serves submarine sandwiches, meat skewers and fries.
The Brazilian steak sandwich is one of the most popular options — picanha (the center part of top sirloin), grilled onions, mayonnaise, melted provolone and a homemade vinaigrette sauce are served on top of French bread. The sandwich costs $10.
The grilled beef chimichurri, which costs $11, is another popular option — a layer of fries support homemade seasoned steak, homemade chimichurri sauce and provolone cheese.
“Anything that has to do with meat, we prepare it fresh,” Ruby Tregnago said. “It isn’t precooked or anything… I think that’s part of the success we have.”
After seeing the success of their first brick-and-mortar, the couple decided to branch out with more Latin American options at The Garage. They opened Sal & Pimenta, which serves generalized Latin American-inspired skewers of lamb, pork, shrimp, steak and chicken.
The chicken alfredo fries, which cost $13, are best sellers at Sal & Pimenta.
“People like to be here,” Ruby Tregnago said. “It’s a cool environment to be in.”
