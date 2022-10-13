Looking back to her childhood, Tianna Bradley remembers cozy autumn scents that constantly permeated throughout her house. Post-autumn pumpkin and spiced apple candles that had gone on sale were picked up by her mother every year and lit during any season, especially after cleaning the house.
Now, Bradley makes and sells her own candles under the name Fresh Radiance Candle Company. Naturally, her mother gets a discount.
She got into the candle making business after seeing wicks sold online. She had previously been a nail technician but decided to take a break after COVID.
“I was just lying in my bed online window shopping,” Bradley said. “I had no idea what I was doing. I never even thought of doing this.”
She soon learned there was a lot more to making candles than she had originally thought. Even the wicks had to be meticulously planned.
Bradley explained it took months for her to get a formula down. She compared the process to baking, where an exact recipe should be followed.
One of the reasons it took so long to figure out, she said, was her decision to start with beeswax. According to Bradley, beeswax is the most difficult to work with. Later, she moved toward vegan soy-based wax.
The soy wax, she said, produces less soot and disperses scents better. Blended with palm oil, she added, the candles don’t melt in the sun when sold at summer markets.
“You have to know what you’re doing, know your research, because everything you’re making sits on an open flame,” Bradley said.
Anything from temperature changes, what the wax is poured in and how the candle sets can cause variations in the final product, she explained.
“You want to make sure that your research is extensive,” Bradley said. “And when I say extensive, I mean you are literally taking every aspect of what goes into making a candle, what it’s going to be like in someone else’s house, how they’re going to perceive it and what they’re going to do with your candles.”
Finally getting her formula set was exciting, she said. Now, it takes roughly two hours to produce a batch she’s familiar with.
The first hour or so is spent waiting for wax to melt. Once it reaches the right temperature, she said, it only takes a few moments to finish each candle.
“After you get that wax out of that pot, you have to move very quickly to maintain that temperature before you move it to your candle jar,” Bradley explained. “If you pour it in too hot, you could break the jar. If you pour it in too cool, you’ll have to redo the whole thing.”
The biggest learning curve, Bradley said, has been learning not to compare herself to others.
“I’m learning to overcome that, just because I know I have a good brand,” Bradley said. “I know I have a good product, I know I can put out a lot of good things. So can they, and we can all do it together.”
Instead of comparing Fresh Radiance to other brands, Bradley now tries to compare her work to yesterday’s progress.
The candlemaker explained her most popular scents in Kokomo are Baja Breeze and Sweet Sandalwood & Dark Waters. However, she noted different places prefer different smells.
“If I go out of town, my best scents would be different somewhere else,” Bradley said. She added that some of her best sellers in other towns don’t get any attention in Kokomo.
Although people in Jamaica and the Philippines have interacted with her social media, the farthest place she’s shipped candles so far has been Florida.
“My scents are focused more around natural nature scents,” Bradley said. “That’s why I think it’s kind of funny to see what other cities like.”
Other than candles, Bradley makes concrete candle holders, wax warmers and linen sprays.
“I’m slowly adding more and more and more stuff,” Bradley said. “I have some other stuff I want to add, too. I want to turn my brand into a home decor brand.”
Bradley said her home decor brand would be called Cozy Aesthetics, and she hopes to add things such as candle care kits and mugs.
Ultimately, Bradley said, she would like to move into a brick and mortar shop instead of selling her products online and at farmers markets.
Bradley also designs each candle label.
Although designing things came naturally to Bradley, she said she hadn’t ever considered herself as creative prior to making candles.
Her favorite part of the job is designing each scent.
Scent design starts by coating a cotton swab with scented oil and seeing how well it works with other scented oils. If Bradley likes what she smells, the scented oils are tested with wax.
Each candle goes through a 14-day curing process that binds the wax and scented oil. Once the curing process is over, Bradley said, the scent has usually changed.
Some candlemakers, Bradley noted, add other ingredients to make scents stronger. Although Bradley tried putting additives in her candles when she first started several years ago, she quickly decided to go with a simple, natural product.
“If you literally do the process of making candles and let them cure, and you have a good system, you’re going to have a good product,” Bradley said, adding the candles are still strong enough to make large spaces smell better.
“You don't really need the additives. You don't really need the dyes. Yeah, all that stuff looks pretty, but I just wanted something that was clean and something that didn't have a bunch of extra stuff in it,” Bradley said. “What you see is what you get.”
That being said, she does like to add dried flowers, gems and shimmering mica powder to add a bit of flair to her candles.
Fresh Radiance released six fall scents this year, including By The Fire and Marshmallow Latte. Although she still has a few winter and summer scents left over, she said, last year’s autumn scents sold out.
Her mother’s favorite scent last year was Pumpkin Caramel Crunch. She would drop off empty candle tumblers and ask for refills, Bradley said, adding her mother would order new candles for delivery to get in some extra family time.
“Most of my scents are based off of her,” Bradley said. “Most of my scents are based off of what I think she would like, because she’s literally why I’m doing this.”
People who are interested in making their own candles are able to sign up for candle making classes through Fresh Radiance.
The classes cost $20 per person and include all the items necessary to make a candle. Students are able to choose which scents they would like in their candle.
The most difficult part for new candlemakers, Bradley said, is figuring out which wick to use. Each student receives printed instructions that explain how to calculate the proper wick size for their candle.
The candlemaker added that different waxes and jars need different wicks.
“I like to show people it’s fun and it’s really cool, but it’s not as easy as you think it’s going to be,” Bradley said.
People are able to book classes through her website, freshradiancecandleco.company.site, or through her company’s Facebook, www.facebook.com/Freshradiancecandleco.
Bradley lets whomever is booking the class choose the destination. She also asks what type of scents they might want to put in the candle so she can bring a personalized set of scented oils.
