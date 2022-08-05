Dungeons & Dragons has been around since the 1970s. Shakespeare’s works have been around since the 1600s. But this is the first time Kelly McKinney has seen the two combined.
McKinney is partnering with area theater group 4th Wall Players to host interactive role-playing sessions, merging the tabletop game commonly referred to a D&D with classics such as “Romeo and Juliet,” “King Lear” and “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The idea struck McKinney when the 4th Wall Players were looking for a way to raise funds. The group puts on ticketed and free productions throughout the year, and fundraisers help with things such as sets and costumes.
“A natural focus for theater ends up being shows in the public domain,” McKinney said. “I feel like when most people think of theater, they think of Shakespeare. My idea was to turn Shakespeare plays into playable tabletop RPGs (role playing games) with Dungeons and Dragons as a framework.”
McKinney has been playing Dungeons and Dragons since he was 13, and he’s been leading sessions since 16 or 17. Being familiar with the game and wanting to help the 4th Wall Players, he came up with the idea to host these events.
The group hosted their first event of this kind May 21 at Tier 1 Games in Kokomo. They started the evening off with a dinner theater, providing Elizabethan-inspired chicken stew and a teaser for their upcoming show, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a play written by Oscar Wilde.
Following the dinner theater, participants were sent to one of several tables around the room, each with its own Shakespeare-inspired role-playing experience.
The night went off successfully, with attendees asking when the next event would be held.
“Everyone who participated really enjoyed it,” McKinney said.
Part of what made it so successful, he said, was their cost. They charged only $10 per person.
“For a dinner theater, you’re going to be looking at at least $20,” he said. “But we had a dinner theater combined with D&D games for just $10. It’s definitely a deal.”
With “Romeo and Juliet,” the players were tasked with saving the star-crossed lovers rather than watching them die tragically.
“The joy on their faces when they were able to same Romeo and Juliet was priceless,” McKinney said.
Attendees ranged from experienced role-players to complete newcomers. McKinney tried to make sure everyone could have a good time, even if they’d never played Dungeons and Dragons before. It was also completely family-friendly, he added. Though they didn’t have children at the first event, he said it was designed to be welcoming to all ages.
Brian Coon was one of the attendees. Coon played Dungeons and Dragons several years ago, and when the coronavirus pandemic started, he began leading weekly sessions with friends from the area and from his hometown in Ohio.
He’s also a big Shakespeare fan. Formerly a high school English teacher, Coon led his school’s productions and taught his students about these classic plays. He also has a long history of involvement with community theater, including assisting with Noblesville’s Shakespeare in the Park.
This event was right up Coon’s alley.
“I really like Dungeons and Dragons for the creativity and the storytelling and the immersing yourself into a different world,” he said. “It has all those things in common with theater that I love so much.”
Coon was at the table focused on “Romeo and Juliet.” Of all of Shakespeare’s work, he said he probably knows this play the best.
“They did a really good job of weaving these story lines that were concurrent with the plot but kind of behind the scenes,” Coon said. “In our story, for example, we had been hired by Lord Montague to keep Romeo safe. There were threats against him and we were supposed to keep him safe.”
He said the theater group did a good job of including familiar aspects of the play while keeping it fresh for players.
“It was a clever way of weaving the storyline from the play into a narrative that works with Dungeons and Dragons,” he said.
He added that he’d especially like to see – or possibly lead – a session based on “The Tempest.”
“You’ve got a shipwreck, and you’ve already got a monster involved,” he said, adding that he’d be happy to write this encounter and lead it at a future event hosted by The 4th Wall Players.
The theater group has other upcoming sessions planned. They’ll repeat the Shakespeare theme, but they’re also working on sessions based on classic horror films and a session based on superheroes. They plan to offer meals based on each theme. For the superhero night, they plan to offer hero sandwiches. That particular event will also feature a table designed just for adults.
The 4th Wall Players has information on upcoming events and shows on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Players4thWall.
