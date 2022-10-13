Tucked away down a winding gravel path in the woods about three miles north of Kempton is where Mike Gerig tinkers with honey, spices and tree sap.
He can sound like a mad scientist when you get him talking about the maple syrup process, throwing out words such as “barometric pressure,” “reverse osmosis” and “dissolved solids.”
But the results don’t lie. The finished products include boozy maple syrup, syrups good for not just pancakes and waffles but ice cream, too.
Gerig is the owner of Dragonwood, a Tipton County-based business specializing in honey and maple syrup products, located off a county road not even big enough for two cars.
The business’ name derives from a tree in the woods on Gerig’s 15-acre property. The tree resembled a dragon, wings and all. When it fell down, Gerig kept it.
“It was the dragon of the woods,” he said.
You might have seen Gerig and his collection of honey and maple syrup products at local farmers markets, craft festivals or the Castleton Square Mall. The Dragonwood site itself is in development, and Gerig has more than a few ideas in the works.
Honey like frosting
Past the syrup taps and drop lines that seem to span the entirety of the 15-acre Dragonwood site is four acres of goldenrod.
The wildflowers grow where there was once farm land. It’s what happens when you let nature reclaim itself, according to Gerig.
And bees love them. Gerig has apiaries — beehives — on his property and off-site. He joked that the first home he put on the wooded land was for the bees.
Dragonwood got its start with honey, and it remains a staple of the business.
Gerig offers traditional honey, creamed honey, honeycomb and other honey products.
Creamed honey has a consistency unlike that of its traditional counterpart. The texture is more like frosting, made by letting liquid honey crystallize. The result is a spreadable form of honey perfect for bagels, muffins, apple slices and more.
Asked if one can taste the difference, Gerig replied confidently, “Oh yeah, you can.”
The confidence is warranted. The cinnamon creamed honey is closer to frosting than it is honey.
“You can drag it through a pretzel; you can put it on a bagel,” Gerig said. “It’s frosting, literally honey frosting.”
Gerig makes a wide variety of creamed honey flavors, including lavender, clove, grape, gingerbread and wasabi.
The “hot” creamed honey flavor goes great with foods one wouldn’t normally associate with honey. Gerig recommends the spicy flavor for chicken strips, burgers and pizza.
Honeycomb has proven to be a popular seller, across all demographics.
Older generations love the nostalgia of the hexagonal pieces of honey, like they remember from back in the day. Prior to modern extraction equipment and today’s squeeze bottle, honeycomb was how honey was stored.
Purists prefer honeycomb as it is the most natural form, unaltered by people.
Then there’s the TikTok generation, who have come to appreciate honeycomb, too.
Gerig said ASMR videos and content creators have turned a new generation on to the traditional product.
ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and is a sensation that begins on the scalp and moves down the neck and spine. The response is triggered through auditory and visual cues, such as hearing a whispering voice, listening to nails tap on a hard surface and hearing mouth sounds like the clicking of the tongue, or even eating.
Millions of videos meant to trigger ASMR can be found on YouTube and other social media websites.
Sure enough, there are ASMR videos of people chewing honeycomb.
“You get 11-year-olds coming up because they gotta have it because TikTok,” Gerig said.
Spiced, boozy syrups
Dragonwood’s maple syrup offerings feature more flavors one wouldn’t associate with the sweet liquid normally found on pancakes and waffles.
There are of course bottles of straight maple syrup, but if you’re feeling adventurous, how about some bourbon maple syrup? Or maple syrup with tequila?
The boozy infused maple syrup line is for all ages; the alcohol is removed in the process, and all that’s left is the flavor. Selections include amaretto, gin and merlot.
“Bourbon maple syrup has been a thing in the northeast for a number of years,” Gerig said.
The alcohol line of Dragonwood maple syrup is recommended for vanilla ice cream.
Spiced maple syrup is another twist on a classic. Made with cinnamon, coffee, cardamom — a popular spice in India — or vanilla, spiced maple syrup can spice up a breakfast. It also boosts a sundae.
“All of them are good on ice cream,” Gerig said. “Anything you want a sweet drizzle (on).”
Maple syrup was an obvious addition to Dragonwood, given there was an old sugar shed on the property.
“I knew it had a lot of maple trees on it because of the history,” Gerig said. “That told me there was potential here.”
Gerig drilled some holes in some trees, placed buckets underneath them and gave it a shot.
“Tasted like ash, but I was hooked,” he said. “I could do this.”
Gerig turned to Google and taught himself how to better his maple syrup.
He’s learned all about how barometric pressure impacts the syrup-making process, how you have to take into account an incoming weather front and the importance of temperature settings.
“It’s physics you don’t normally think about,” Gerig said.
Today, he makes not only maple syrup but maple candy and maple sugar. The latter two are made by ramping up the temperature during production.
Gerig likens maple candy to a pillow mint, or those red and white chalky mints you used to get at Pizza Hut.
Maple sugar is 100% pure maple and is what happens when maple syrup is heated about 50°F above the boiling point of water. This process removes all moisture, leaving granules of maple.
Maple sugar can be a substitute for sprinkles on cupcakes and ice cream. Bigger pieces of maple sugar go well with yogurt.
Box and sampler sets of both honey and maple syrup products are best-sellers at events and online.
More in the works
“Where can you go to do a maple tour?” Gerig pondered. “Where can you go and do both (maple and honey)?”
This is the gist behind Gerig’s next installment of Dragonwood.
“There aren’t a lot of places you can go to see maple syrup made,” he said. “That’s where we’re going.”
Gerig envisions a business where customers can walk the trails in the woods, see the fall foliage, the bees, the maple taps, the contraptions used to produce the sweet stuff and then step into a storefront and buy it off the shelves.
“I want our fans to bring a car load of people and come shop,” he said.
Given the impact of the pandemic and building costs, Gerig is going with an unusual storefront idea: an RV.
The pull-behind RV is parked on Gerig’s property and has shelving and free samples to try. He intends to have the storefront ready for the holiday shopping season.
Gerig recommends any of the sampler sets as gifts.
Products can also be found online at https://www.dragonwood.online/.
