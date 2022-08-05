The first time Mike Wilson moved to Kokomo in 2008, he came to join a band.
He played bass for In The Face Of War during the band's last three years, touring with the group and eventually moving to Indianapolis.
Wilson explained he joined the hardcore-music group after their bassist left. It wouldn’t be his last time joining a band after they lost a member, either.
In total, Wilson predicted, he’s been in 10-15 bands. Often, he added, he joins the bands because they need to fill a spot and know he’s always excited to play live music.
Currently, Wilson is in two bands. He plays bass ukulele in the horror-based folk punk group Harley Poe and guitar in the Grateful Dead tribute band United States Blue Band. He also plays at Northview Church occasionally, switching between guitar and bass.
Getting into music
“From in the womb, I was constantly listening to The Beatles,” Wilson said.
He attributes his appreciation for classic rock groups, such as The Doors and The Rolling Stones, to his mother and stepfather. They also played plenty of The Beatles when he stayed at their house.
When Wilson spent time with his father, though, the music was a bit heavier. Bands like Guns and Roses, Led Zeppelin and Metallica were commonplace.
His father was also an influence in Wilson’s appreciation for live music. He played with cover bands in the 1980s.
During that time, Wilson explained, cover bands held a higher status than they do today; They were able to join musicians unions and go on chartered tours playing in bars or hotels across the nation.
“From the ‘70s through the early ‘90s, every hotel had a bar, and most bars had music seven nights a week,” Wilson said. He remembers going to band rehearsals with his father and going to weekend shows as a kid.
Technically, Wilson said, the first instrument he picked up was piano. He was 8-years-old at the time and thought the instrument was boring.
The grunge and hard rock scene that found popularity on radio, such as Nirvana, drew his interest. Wilson played his father’s guitar until he finally got his own, a cheap $100 Washburn Lyon.
He learned to play bass after the bassist in one of his bands left. Rather than searching for a new bassist, Wilson decided to switch over from guitar. The change from six strings to four, he said, was relatively simple.
There isn’t one particular instrument Wilson feels most comfortable on. He prefers to adapt to the needs of whoever he’s playing with.
“I’d never settle for having a crappy bass player just because I want to play guitar,” Wilson said. “If I knew I was gonna make it better on bass, I’d just play bass and vice versa.”
American Dream
When In The Face Of War split up, he moved back to Kokomo to work for Weber Speakers. He had recently purchased a collection of 300 classic rock vinyl records when he was laid off at the speaker store.
Having just signed a lease for a new apartment, he decided to sell the records online to keep money coming in.
Weber Speakers rehired Wilson for a while, but he kept selling records. After a while, the idea of opening a shop didn’t seem too outrageous.
He opened the first American Dream Hi-Fi location in 2014. The shop was supported by Wilson’s friends and he was able to expand after roughly one year. The shop was in Indian Heights Plaza on Center Road.
“We started with literally nothing,” Wilson said. “But we were the only record store in town.”
The shop moved to its downtown location, 109 E. Sycamore St., when the Downtown Association had a rent abatement program several years ago.
Naturally, classic rock records from groups like The Doors, Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd do well at the record store. The surprisingly popular choices in Kokomo, Wilson has learned, are Kiss and Alice Cooper. Ween is another Kokomo favorite.
The town also has a healthy amount of hippies who want to purchase Phish and Grateful Dead records.
As far as day to day records, though, Wilson said indie rock and hip-hop do well.
During recent renovations, Wilson decided to remove the CD display so he could install another bench and make space for more live music.
Owning a record store hadn’t been Wilson’s dream. He said he was just filling the needs of the community. Before opening the shop, he visited other companies like Target and Meijer to ask whether they planned on selling vinyl records. All of the companies told him it seemed like too small of a market.
Shortly after opening his record shop, the market changed.
“Every single one of those places that told me they weren't going to get into it, got into it,” Wilson said. “We were a little bit ahead of the curve for a small town.”
The shop used to hold frequent movie nights and host live music. Although Wilson’s involvement with multiple bands takes up a notable chunk of his time, he said he’s considered getting back to organizing concerts at the record store.
He tries to book monthly shows. Often, he said, American Dream Hi-Fi is the only venue that allows people younger than 21 to perform or attend. However, he thinks it might be time for another venue to take up the service.
Going to high school in Marion, Wilson said there was only one venue that was open to young people.
“It was the only thing for me to do, other than run around on the streets and cause trouble,” Wilson said. “When we started this, I thought I would kind of like to give back in that way. What helped me in high school, maybe I could help some other people.”
Instead of having one particular favorite genre, Wilson said he goes through phases of deep interest in particular genres.
For example, he dove down the rabbit hole of 1950s Chicago blues during quarantine.
“This is a problem, because I don’t really keep up with new music like I should as a record store owner,” Wilson said. “But I kind of become a historian of sorts. If I get into a genre, I want to know the origins of that genre.”
His deep dives help him when customers ask for recommendations, though, Wilson noted.
United States Blues Band
The United States Blues Band mostly plays regional shows.
The band’s most frequently visited venues are the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., and Mousetrap, which is at 5565 N. Keystone Ave. in Indianapolis.
“The Ale House is awesome, but it’s a sit down, chill crowd,” Wilson said. “Our favorite place to play is the Mousetrap. We get to do our whole psychedelic lights and get a bit crazy with the improvisation.”
Wilson’s favorite Grateful Dead set is the August 27, 1972, show in Veneta, Oregon.
“It’s just super creamy, super psychedelic,” Wilson said. “It’s just really good.”
Harley Poe
Wilson said he first met Joe Whiteford, the singer and face of Harley Poe, at the original American Dream Hi-Fi location.
The former bass player in Harley Poe played an upright bass, Wilson explained. Rather than lugging around one of the large instruments, he found he could emulate an upright bass’ sound by using flatwound strings on a bass ukulele.
Wilson said he brings two bass ukuleles on tour. Both have a preamp installed so he can connect directly to the venue’s PA system.
Although the instruments are relatively cheap, he said, they’re more suited for people sitting in a room with other ukulele players, lightly tapping the strings. Touring with Harley Poe, Wilson’s ukuleles are likely to be exposed to sweat or have debris lodged in the preamp.
“By halfway through the tour, one of those basses will just fail on stage, just completely go out,” Wilson said. When that happens, he simply grabs his backup.
He also plays with a tambourine on his foot, to add a hi-hat effect that blends well with the band’s snare or washboard player.
Wilson said the two instruments are aesthetically fun.
The horror folk band released a new album, titled “Horrorful,” on April 1. The album, which explores various horror films, was partially recorded in American Dream Hi-Fi. The entire record was recorded on Wilson’s cassette recorder, a Tascam 688.
Wilson explained he had used a Tascam 388 when he recorded with a previous band. The recording equipment was popular among Fountain Square bands at the time, and has been used by a slew of popular artists. He sold the equipment after using it to record an album.
The price of the recording equipment skyrocketed after popular indie rock musician Mac DeMarco spoke about using the equipment.
When Wilson began writing original songs later on, he missed the 388 but didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on the equipment.
Instead, he opted for the 688, which is an updated model. When he showed Whiteford the recordings, he learned that the Harley Poe frontman had been writing new music and was looking to record an album.
Harley Poe went on a partial tour in May, following the release of the album. After taking the summer off, the band is looking to hit the road again starting in September.
Having toured across the nation, Wilson said there aren’t any particular towns he likes to perform in more than others.
“You just get to see the differences in everybody,” Wilson said. He explained some cities are ready to party once they see people tuning their instruments while audiences in other cities seem apathetic to the most impressive performances.
That being said, he acknowledged Canadian audiences tend to be “super duper nice and out of their minds insane.”
Midwest shows, he said, are also different from other regions.
“Once you get to Chicago, the working class, they don’t give you nothing,” Wilson said. “Playing a show in Indiana, it’s almost silent compared to playing a show in Los Angeles or somewhere. It’s just weird.
“It’s just a symptom of whatever the local culture is,” Wilson said. He added that he still enjoys each show he plays.
As a final thought, Wilson said he would like to see more music created and performed in Kokomo.
