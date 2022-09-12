In a wooded area in Liberty Township in rural northern Tipton County are dozens of rocks. At first or a passing glance, most would probably not think much of the group of rocks.
Besides, a collection of rocks near farmland isn’t out of the ordinary. Farmers move rocks off their farmland on a routine basis to make plowing easier and safer.
But these rocks are anything but ordinary.
In fact, it’s the site of two Native American burials.
The Tipton Lands
The fact there’s a Native American burial site in Tipton County may surprise some. Compared to nearby Miami and Howard counties, the history of Native Americans in Tipton County is not as talked about.
It’s merely a blip on the county and city of Tipton’s Wikipedia page with a couple sentences. Compare that to the Kokomo Wikipedia page, which dedicates a paragraph or two to its Native American history, albeit not in very much detail.
That’s a shame, too, as the history of Native Americans in Tipton County is lush and an integral part of the land’s history. In fact, Tipton County used to be one of the premier hunting grounds for the Miami Indians.
A wet, marshy land
Drive through Tipton County now, and save for the city of Tipton and smaller towns, what you’ll see is corn and soybean fields. A lot of corn and soybean fields.
But if you were to go back in time, say at least 150 to 200 years ago, you’d probably not recognize the land.
It’s common knowledge that Tipton and Howard counties were the last two counties incorporated in the state. That’s because the lands were mostly wetlands, marshes and swamps caused by the retreating glaciers that covered all of northern North America during the last Ice Age until white settlers realized how fertile the soil was and began draining the land for agriculture.
A map drawn by the late Leon Warner, a Tipton County historian, in his book “Tipton Lands: Paeli-Indians to Settlers” shows just how much that was the case.
Using initial land surveys completed between 1819 and 1847, Warner was able to recreate a land map of the county. In it are dozens of swamps littered all over.
What is now Wildcat Township was almost completely covered by forests, prairies, wetlands, swamps and swales. Early surveyors recorded dozens of sinkholes and bogs in Cicero and Jefferson townships, and the unincorporated community of Hobbs is now located on land that used to be a large swamp that stretched from 400 East to 100 East.
And that’s just touching the surface.
What made much of the Tipton lands so hostile to human settlement, made it so attractive to wildlife. According to “Tipton Lands,” the county was abundant with wildlife, from deer, to boars to turkey and everything in between.
In the first official surveys of the land, an area just southwest of present-day Tipton was called “Devil’s Den.” Why? Because there were a large number of black bears that holed up in well-hidden dens to sleep or hibernate during the winter months. The black bears were attracted to that area because the floodplain along Cicero Creek allowed for well-watered wetlands that were full of underbrush.
Black bears were also found and hunted in Madison Township, as well as around an old wamp in eastern Wildcat Township some three miles east of the present Town of Windfall. When the site was surveyed in 1846 and 1847, it was called “bear pond.” The name was later changed to “dismal Slough” on an 1876 map of Tipton County.
“It was a favorite wallowing place for the black bears where they would cool off during the summer heat because they wore a naturally warm fur coat,” Warner writes. “When Wildcat Township was established in 1847, the bears were still being hunted and shot for their meat and fur by the pioneer settlers who lived within the region.”
According to the Miami Chief Godfroy, his people really enjoyed bear meat and would lure the bears out of their den by having the smaller men in the tribe crawl into the dens with a tomahawk and a firebrand while the bear was sleeping. The Native American would strike the bear on the nose until it ran out of its lair, where it would then be met with a swarm of arrows.
With the abundance of animals came those seeking to kill them for food. Stone spears and other artifacts found in Tipton County suggest that Native Americans hunted in the land at least 12,000 years ago, just some 500 years after the last of the Ice Age glaciers receded.
In “Tipton Lands,” Warner has a handful of hi-lo, quad, dalton and hardaway spear points found in Tipton County, dating back to as early as 10,000 BC to 7,500 BC. Most of them, Warner notes, were found in higher places, indicating that early nomadic Native Americans in Tipton County used those places as campsites.
The Miami Nation
The most dominant Native Americans in the Tipton lands, and the Great Lakes Region for that matter, was undoubtedly the Miami people.
For likely thousands of years, they lived and hunted in much of present-day Indiana and other Great Lakes States. They were also the predominant tribe that Europeans encountered when they began settling in the area during the 1800s.
As such, their impact on Tipton County is the most pronounced. Their spears, jewelry, handbags and more have been found extensively in the county. Many are in personal collections, while some are on display in the Tipton County Courthouse and are kept by the Historical Society.
The Miami certainly hunted in Tipton County, but evidence strongly suggests they established campsites there.
According to Warner, original surveyors of the county found Native American cornfields on the western side of Liberty Township, southwest of Sharpsville. Another cornfield was found just east of Sharpsville along Mud Creek. Caves used by the Natives for small dwellings were also found near Mud Creek.
“Liberty Township was one the last (if not the last) that was established within the region of the former Great Miami Reserve,” Warner writes.
The Great Miami Reserve was created by the signing of the Treaty of St. Marys in 1818, and it included all of the present-day Howard County, and parts of seven surrounding counties: Cass, Carroll, Wabash, Grant, Miami, Clinton, as well as two-thirds of Tipton County. In all, it was more 763,000 acres.
In addition to spears, old campsites and jewelry left behind, the Miami Indians’ other largest artifacts were their trails.
Tipton County, according to maps by Warner, was home to several ancient Native American trails. Some were used for long-distance travel. Others were used to travel to main hunting grounds. Some were short paths to camping grounds.
While the Native Americans knew their land like the back of their hand, trails were sometimes necessary to speed travel between two places, specifically to avoid impassable areas such as large swamps or sinkholes.
Perhaps the most important of the trails was the Great North-South Trail.
The trail starts in the Hamilton County unincorporated area of Strawtown, cuts through the heart of Tipton County (between present-day 300 and 200 south) crossing Cicero Creek just east of modern-day Tipton, continuing north and entering Howard County in between Sharpsville and Windfall. The Great North-South Trail continues through Howard County and the city of Kokomo before ending at the confluence of the Wabash and Mississinewa rivers.
Its age is estimated to be more than 12,000 years old, according to Warner, and its width was recorded by early Tipton County surveyors and historians as 30 feet.
“Its path provided a route for the Miamis to their campsites and villages south of the Wabash in their old winter hunting grounds among the many fever-ridden swamplands,” Warner writes in “Tipton Lands.” “It provided an overland portage between the two important Indiana waterways. … It also provided an extended passage from the Ohio River to Lake Michigan, along with the it passed through the Tipton Lands where it provided an avenue for war parties, hunters and gatherers.”
A WARNER FAMILY DONATION
Warner died in early 2020, but his extensive work documenting Tipton County history and collecting artifacts will live on.
In January of 2021, his children visited the Tipton County Historical Society with a proposition: Would the Historical Society want Warner’s collection of photos, maps, drawings and writings?
Jill Curnutt-Howerton, executive director for the Historical Society, and Gae Matchette, vice president, answered with a resounding “yes.”
About a year and a half later, the two have combed through and documented more than 1,100 pieces in the collection, with roughly another 1,100 to go through.
“It excites us when we come across such a big collection,” Curnutt-Howerton said.
Much of the collection so far includes hundreds of slides of old photos, three large plat books of Tipton County, a collection of old cookbooks put together by area churches and much, much more. Eventually, parts of Warner’s collection will be showcased publicly in an exhibit.
One item in particular — one of nine hand drawn maps of the county by Warner — caught the eyes of both Curnutt-Howerton and Matchette. In numerous places across the county and even in the city of Tipton were the words “Indian burial site.”
Did that mean exactly what it says it does? There was only one way to find out: visit the areas and see if the burial sites are actually there.
So that’s exactly what Curnutt-Howerton and Matchette did.
The two have visited and documented four burial sites as of late July, sharing some of the highlights on the Historical Society’s Facebook page and letting the Indiana Department of Natural Resources know of the confirmed burial sites. There are at least a dozen Native American burial sites in the county according to Warner’s maps, most of which are on private property.
This reporter and a photographer were able to visit two burial sites in rural Liberty Township that are about 60 feet apart from one another.
Little is known about the burial sites other than it was created by the Miami tribe because of the turkey foot carved into one of the rocks. Another rock has a small indent that would be used to place tobacco in as an offering for the dead, while another has a comet carved on it, suggesting a Native American religious leader is buried there.
All in all, there are about 40 rocks, though there could be more that are underground and not visible. It’s unclear how Native Americans are actually buried there.
The visiting and documentation of the burial sites has been eye-opening and a learning experience for Curnutt-Howerton, who admits Native American history is not her forte.
Nonetheless, both Curnutt-Howerton and Matchette are using Warner’s Native American collection to highlight a part of the county’s history that is often overlooked.
“You always want to preserve and protect,” Curnutt-Howerton said. “When the family asked if we wanted the collection we were thrilled. I thought maybe it would just be his research papers, and then when you come across the maps and find out what those maps entail, you just want to do the happy dance.”
