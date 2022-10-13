With the soothing sound of Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” playing in the background, you quickly find a seat at the Angels Diner and grab a root beer float, French fries and a cheeseburger.
After dinner, you then walk on over to the Isis Theater, the marquee’s neon lights creating a soft hue on the snow below and a buzzing of electricity in the air.
You walk inside and quietly sit down for a showing of Frank Capra’s, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a Christmas classic.
It’s a scene right out of a 1950s Norman Rockwell painting.
But you don’t have to travel back in time to experience it.
It’s just nestled right there along Indiana 19 in Tipton County.
Salute to a bygone era
It’s called A Summer Place, and owner Jim Richardson, a Sharpsville resident, first built the 1950s-replica town in his backyard a little over two decades ago.
The vision of the town — which boasts a movie theater, diner, barber shop, gas station and museum — actually came to Richardson in his sleep, he laughed.
“I had a dream one night that I built this place, and people just started coming,” he said. “I woke up the next morning and thought, ‘Well that was a strange dream to have.’ But we had just adopted two daughters, and I thought this would be a good way to raise money for orphanages. So, I started building the town.”
It took Richardson nearly a decade to complete A Summer Place — named after a 1959 song by The Lettermen with the same title — and he said he worked sometimes up to 12 hours a day building the town from scratch.
The 81-year-old chose to build a town from the era of his childhood (the 1950s) because it’s a bygone era that he admitted not only captures the memories of those who lived through the decade but also the hearts and minds of those who have just seen what it looked like through stories, pictures or pop culture.
“Everything seemed to click in that period,” Richardson said. “It was after the war, and people were optimistic. … There was so much to do. There were drive-in theaters and drive-in restaurants, and people did wholesome stuff like roller skate and ice skate.
“It was just a pretty simple time,” he added. “People would sit on the porch late at night and talk and catch lightning bugs, and the kids would play in the yard. I wanted to capture all of it.”
And while A Summer Place hosts private parties and events throughout the year for those who wish to take a walk down memory lane, Richardson and his daughter, Event Coordinator Stephanie Wisher, said it’s the holiday season when the town really comes alive.
Dinner and a movie
A Summer Place is now in its 20th year of celebrating the holiday season with what Richardson and Wisher refer to as the “Christmas Show.”
The Christmas Show takes place every weekend throughout the first few weeks of December, with the airing of a different holiday movie every night inside the theater.
Tickets to the Christmas Show are often sold out early in September, and this year’s festivities — which kick off Dec. 2 — are no exception, Wisher said.
“This place gets all decorated up for Christmas,” she said. “This year, we have nine movies in all, and we also have popcorn in the theater, along with cheeseburgers, fries, banana splits and soda for everyone in the diner. … And for me, I just like seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they see everything lit up. This town at Christmas time, with all the lights, is so festive. … And it’s all just a part of so many people’s traditions now.”
People such as Kokomo resident Angel Lamb, who said her family has been attending the Christmas Show at A Summer Place for about 10 years now.
“It started out as a night out for my daughter and my fiancé as I would be working late,” she said. “They went to see ‘Polar Express.’ She had a blast. The following year, we added a night for me and him (fiancé) to have a date night. … I fell in love with all of it. Every year, it feels like I find something else out there I have never seen.”
Lamb noted that she’s probably the first person who calls every year for tickets, and she can’t wait to watch her granddaughter’s face light up this year when she also sees it for the first time.
“When you look around at other family and friends enjoying the night, it reminds me of how the holidays were when I was a kid,” Lamb said. “Just family and friends sharing the holiday with that Christmas magic spirit in the air. It’s just wonderful.”
Like Lamb, Nancy West has been attending one of the Christmas events at A Summer Place for the past decade too.
And for West, it’s the nostalgia that keeps her coming back.
“It reminds me of Mayberry,” she said. “It is decorated so cute for the holidays. My birthday is the first week of December, so we make it an annual birthday trip.”
And while the shows themselves are exciting, both Lamb and West noted that they also like to visit A Summer Place because they like donating to a worthy cause.
For several years now, Richardson and his family have collected donations for “A Home for Every Child,” an organization founded by Richardson and which supports families going through the adoption process.
It all adds up to an extra special level of generosity during the holidays, the women said.
A piece of nostalgia
Like their guests, Richardson and Wisher enjoy spending Christmas at A Summer Place too, and the pair said there’s something truly Americana about the atmosphere there.
“It’s unique,” Wisher said. “There’s nothing around here like this. That’s what we hear all the time. And that’s probably why our Facebook reach is so high (around 10,000 followers). Just seeing that period in pictures, people just want to experience it. They want to come out and see what it’s all about.”
And the buildings in the town look so real, in fact, that people have even turned off Indiana 19 and thought they landed at an actual restaurant or working gas station, Richardson laughed.
“There’s a guy that came in one day and said, ‘I didn’t know this (gas) station was back here,’” Richardson said smiling. “I jokingly said that I built it too far off the road, and he said, ‘Yeah you did. I don’t know how you get much traffic back here.’ And then he (the man) finally realized.
“Another time at a Christmas show, we had a guy come into the diner and sit down,” Richardson added. “He ordered two cheeseburgers. I thought it was strange because everyone at the show already knows what they’re going to get, but I gave them to him anyway. When he was getting up to leave, he said, ‘Looks like I owe you $1.45.’ And that’s when I realized he just came in from somewhere off the street.”
Though “drop-ins” aren’t actually encouraged, Richardson said he understands the public’s fascination with the town, and he’s thankful that people have taken as much interest in it over the years as he has.
“It’s hard to believe it sometimes,” Richardson said. “This town, I don’t think I could build this again. It hit me at the right time in my life, and I was able to do it. … And looking back, I’d say most of the places that people enjoyed going to in the 50s, I wanted them to be incorporated here. … And it means a lot to me. The greatest thing I can think of is to have people talk about you after you’re gone. … And with this, I feel like I’ve given something great back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.