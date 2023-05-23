Most people in Indiana grow corn or soybeans, but a small farm in northwestern Grant County grows something much different: flowers.
Pam and Gary Green are the brains and brawn behind The Flower Cart Lady, an artisan flower business that has found a niche in a crowded florist landscape.
In a business that can be difficult to differentiate oneself, Th e Flower Cart Lady has two things working in its favor; its charismatic and dedicated owner and the fact its customers know they’re getting a fresh, local product.
A LOVE FOR FLOWERS
Pam Green has loved flowers for as long as she can remember. As a kid, her mother set up a flower plot in front of their home where they grew snapdragons, marigolds, a lilac tree and more.
“We didn’t have a lot of money, but we just had these few things that we grew, and I was always intrigued by them,” Pam said. “You put these little plants in the ground, and they grow up, and they’re so big and beautiful. I always loved to have a bouquet of flowers on my dresser.”
That childhood love of flowers stayed with Pam through adulthood.
Not only would she grow flowers for her own pleasure, but it became her thing to give flowers to others, whether or not they asked for them.
“I’d always give them away for years,” she said. “Every teacher at the school I’d take bouquets to. Whenever we went to dinner at somebody’s house, I’d always take flowers from our yard.”
One day, one of her friends suggested she take her passion for flowers and start selling them. Pam thought “Why not?” Conveniently, the people the Greens bought their house from nearly six years ago left a cart in one of the property’s barns. That cart, Pam decided, could be used for her nascent business.
“It was a push-come-to-shove moment because people have to choose to come and choose to pick,” she said. “I decided, though, that I wasn’t afraid. I just thought, well if they don’t like it then I’ll just go back to giving them away.”
But people did like them.
Pam began placing flowers on the cart for sale, and by the end of the day they would be gone. After that happened time and time again, she realized that she had something here.
GROWING BUSINESS
The Flower Cart Lady has now been in business for five years. In that time, it’s grown from a small hobby to a fulltime job.
The Green’s flower farm is now two and half acres, and the pair grow thousands of flowers a year.
In the spring come daffodils and tulips. In the summer, the farm grows and sells peonies, Indiana’s state flower. After a lull period in June, come July the annual flowers begin to sprout. Those include the zinnias, cosmos, daisies, chamomile flowers and more. That’s also when the farm begins its “U-pick” season where the public can visit the farm and pick their own flowers, similar to what one would do at a pumpkin patch in the fall.
In August come the dahlias. Throughout the year, the farm also grows sunflowers.
In the winter, the business sells evergreen arrangements and holds evergreen workshops the week before Thanksgiving into mid-December where the public and private groups are taught how to make their own wreaths and other evergreen arrangements.
In January, the Greens take a hibernation from the flower farm. Then, in February, the business begins taking orders for Valentine’s Day. Then the whole growing season begins again.
More recently, The Flower Cart Lady has started selling bouquet subscription plans, offering customers fresh new bouquets every week, two weeks, every month or just in the spring and summer months.
MORE THAN JUST A BUSINESS
Maintaining and running the flower farm is a demanding job, but it’s also a dream job.
The Greens both see flowers as more than just something pretty or something to sell. It’s a calling.
“I believe that God knits us all together uniquely, and I know when he put me on this earth, that was just part of my DNA,” Pam said. “I’ve loved flowers all my life.”
That love is more than evident once you talk to Pam about her business or flowers, and she is not shy in sharing that love with all her customers.
“If you think you’re just coming to pick up flowers, think again,” Gary Green said. “She’s going to pop out there and say ‘How are you doing?’ and half an hour later, you’re leaving.”
What makes flowers special is they can mark a special occasion or achievement or comfort someone after the loss of a loved one. Whatever the reason or occasion, at the end of the day, the Greens simply hope their bouquets bring people joy.
“I never dreamed it would become what it has become,” Pam said. “I love being able to meet people and hear their story and why they’re wanting flowers. Flowers are at death, they’re at birth, they’re at weddings, they’re at sadness, the worst days and best days and the in-between days and the just for no reason days. I love that.”
