“I define the American dream as the ability to imagine a way that you want your life to turn out and have a reasonable hope that you can achieve that.” -David Henry Hwang, playwright
Khadija Hevenor never really envisioned herself as a business owner when her husband and she emigrated to Kokomo from Morocco in 1963.
But it all sort of happened like a lot of other ideas do, out of necessity.
Fulfilling a need
Hevenor smiled when she began to talk about her passion for knitting.
“I’ve been knitting all my life,” she said. “I’ve really been doing it seriously since 1959. I worked for somebody else at home in Morocco. Then I came here, and that’s all I know how to do.”
And then one day when she was trying to buy wool hair to make a gift for a little girl, Hevenor said she was sent to a dime store to buy the acrylic kind.
“I had never heard of that,” she said laughing. “And that’s how I found out there was no yarn shop here in Kokomo. I didn’t speak much English (at the time). And my husband said, ‘You couldn’t do it (have a store) because you don’t speak the language.’ I said, ‘But you do,’ and that’s how we got on. He told me what I needed to do, and I’ve been at it ever since.
“I had to do something, and I didn’t know anything else,” Hevenor added. “I’ve worked since I was 17, so I couldn’t see myself sitting around not doing something. When I started knitting out of my home, someone told me I would open a business in a year or two, and I didn’t believe them. But here I am.”
Khadija Yarn Shop, with the Hevenors as co-owners, first opened its doors in 1966 on Arnold Court.
After a couple moves, it’s now located at 3712 S. LaFountain St.
But it wasn’t exactly an easy journey those first few months in business, as detailed in an Oct. 24, 1989, article from the Kokomo Tribune.
“We had 10 straight days in June without a customer,” Harvey Hevenor — who passed away in 2005 — told the Tribune at the time, recalling the couple’s first year. “We had $9 in the cash register and nothing in the bank. It took about three years before things started picking up.”
But the Hevenors’ shop wasn’t just about selling yarn or knitting materials.
It was one of the first few yarn shops around the county that sold knitting machines too.
And once that concept caught on, the customer base began to grow.
“It’s been a pretty comfortable business, let’s put it that way,” Khadija said. “People are very nice, and I have company all the time. I’m never alone, and that’s what I like.”
And all it takes is one step inside the shop to understand what Khadija is talking about.
During open business hours, Khadija Yarn Shop is generally a hub of activity, from beginning knitters to those seasoned in needlepoint.
Many of the customers have been coming for years too, creating what Hevenor has referred to as a little “family.”
A strong customer base
While still maintaining a close eye on her own knitting, Carroll County resident Debra Smith recalled the first time she stepped into the Khadija Yarn Shop.
“I had a job at that time here in Kokomo at a quilt shop,” Smith said. “When I had a break, I came over to her (Khadija’s) shop on Arnold Court. I went there and visited a little bit and got some yarn. I remember I also bought a little blue machine from her back then.”
That was 1970.
Smith’s been a regular at the shop ever since.
Kokomo residents Suzie Crawford and Patricia Brem have been too.
“I came up here from Florida, and I was looking for a knit shop,” Brem said. “I got a U-Haul and took the truck back right next door over here, and I said, ‘I wonder if there is a knit shop around here.’ Of course I didn’t see the sign that said knit shop right next door. It took me six months before I found the place.
“I had never seen a knitting machine before, and I was intimidated at first,” she added. “But I’ve been coming now every day, and I love this place. My housework is probably suffering, but I don’t care.”
For Crawford, it was Khadija’s persistence that kept her coming back.
“I came into needlepoint, and I bought some beautiful yellow yarn here,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do with it, so she (Khadija) kept on me and told me, ‘You need to learn how to knit.’ So I did. She was the one that taught me.”
Many of the customers at the store have taken a few of the knitting classes Khadija has offered through the years, bought their own knitting machines off of her and now just leave them at the store out of convenience.
But don’t let anyone try to tell you any different, Crawford said, the women really keep coming back because of Khadija herself.
“She makes it worthwhile,” Crawford said. “It’s just fun. She’s like a mom.”
Brem agreed.
“She’s a business woman, so I think that’s why she’s still here,” she said. “She knows how to treat people. If you didn’t like the proprietor of a store, you wouldn’t come. She never makes me feel incapable. I think that’s what makes people still come here is her willingness to help you and not make you feel like you’re not doing something right.”
Khadija, who had overheard that conversation, then nodded in Brem’s direction.
“I love what I’m doing, and I love the people I get to deal with,” she said. “I’m the lucky one here.”
But at 87 years old, Khadija said she also understands that she’s not going to be able to own the store forever.
Future of the shop
Khadija paused for a couple moments as she seemed to ponder what life will look like at Khadija Yarn Shop over the course of the next few years.
“I hope somebody else would come and take it over if something happens to me,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll be here in another 10 years, that much I know. I will be here as long as I can because I don’t like being home by myself, but I’m not likely going to be here in another 10 years.
But she added that she hopes someone with a passion for knitting and a strong belief in what the store provides and stands for will eventually take it over.
Perhaps that person is even one of her loyal customers, Khadija noted, though she added that she’d never pressure anyone to take ownership of the business.
But right now, that discussion will have to wait, she said.
She’s too busy enjoying today.
“There’s always new people,” Khadija said, “and if you’re a knitter, the first thing you’re going to do is go to a knit shop if you can find one. It’s a good hobby, a very good hobby. Everybody told me, salesmen and everyone I talked to, they said that it’s a small town. And I’d always say, ‘Well small towns have people that live there too. I’m sure some of those people like to knit.”
