It was a calm and mostly clear day on Oct. 20, 1949, in Kokomo, Indiana, but the atmosphere in the city was anything but calm.
That’s because it was the dedication day for the new Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium. Built for the hefty sum of $800,000 (nearly $10 million today), Memorial Gym was the largest gymnasium of its kind in the world at the time with a capacity of more than 7,000.
The eventual construction of Memorial Gym was sincerely a community-wide effort.
A community fundraiser, dubbed “Operation Gymnasium,” was started by the Chamber of Commerce in 1948 to help pay for the new gym. The goal was $100,000, though only $55,000 was raised by the end of the 20-day fundraiser.
Contributions came from businesses and individuals. One notable donation was made by Alice Walker, who donated $50 in memory of her son, John Walker, who died in a Nazi prison camp in 1944. John Walker was a junior at Kokomo High School when he quit school to take care of the family after the death of his family. He enlisted in the Army in 1942.
“I just got one letter from him, and then I didn’t hear anymore,” Alice Walker told the Tribune in March of 1948.
The Tribune at the time reported that between 3,000 to 4,000 people attended the Memorial Gymnasium dedication. Numerous local officials attended and gave speeches, including then Kokomo Mayor James Maguire and several top officials from the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Joseph Noel, then president of the Kokomo School Board, gave the keynote speech. He told the community the new gym symbolized the greatness the community should live up to.
“As we look to the future, we are faced squarely with a tremendous challenge,” Noel said. “Given the finest material structure of its kind, may we use it to conclusively prove to ourselves, our friends, neighbors and guests that when we say ‘Kokomo — great in sports, greater in sportsmanship,’ we will be speaking the whole truth and not just reciting an empty slogan.”
The need for the gym was high because the school system’s main gymnasium before Memorial Gym, Haworth Gymnasium, burned to the ground in March of 1944.
Then County Commissioner L.V. Phillips called the gym the best in the world.
“This is the finest, most modern gymnasium, not only in Indiana and the United States, but in the entire world,” Phillips said.
Looking at the building and gym’s architecture, it’s easy to see why Commissioner Phillips said that.
The gym’s architecture on the outside is largely Art Moderne, a style known for its emphasis on simple geometry, incorporation of simple curves and long horizontal lines.
The building itself is three stories and made of brick, with its main facade (facing Apperson Way) organized into three sections — a wide central portion with horizontal window bands set low on the first and third stories, and two flanking entries with marquee overhangs and a vertical band of rusticated brick work behind each. Two sets of double doors, each with their own canopy, flank both sides of the front.
Both the gym’s south and north sides are similar, with windows on the third floor and sets of double doors with canopies. The windows along the top of the building were originally designed to let in natural light.
The new gymnasium also impressed then-student Bill Fox.
He fondly remembers sitting in his chemistry classroom in Kokomo High School across the street in 1947 and watching the workers lay the bricks of Memorial Gym.
“It was tremendous,” Fox said of his first time walking through the gym.
CAPACITY LOWERED
After an inspection by the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the state employee made it clear to the city and school corporation: the seating capacity of Memorial Gym should be lowered from nearly 7,000 to 4,581.
The goal of the marshal’s recommendation was to make the exiting of attendees in case of fire or other emergency safer and easier. That seemingly well-intentioned recommendation did little in assuaging local officials, who, putting it lightly, were not happy.
Jay Foster, of Kokomo and former state fire marshal and former KFD assistant fire chief, lampooned the recommendation.
“The gym has been inspected every year," Foster told the Tribune at the time. "And it has been approved every year. I've sat there many times myself and have watched the people file out after a game. They clear that place pretty quickly and we've got a great fire department here which could handle any situation. …
“I can't understand why the recent fire marshal is so worried about gyms. He should be eliminating safety hazards at hospitals and hotels, which are much more dangerous than any gyms," he added. "Something funny is going on down there in that office. … There are going to be a lot of mad Kokomoans when they see those 2,000 empty seats in our gym — it just doesn't make sense."
Many of the Kokomo School Board members agreed, calling the recommendation “ridiculous.” However, the board felt compelled to go along with the recommendation and “reluctantly” approved officially lowering the seating capacity at a special meeting held Oct. 7, 1964.
THE LAST RIVALRY GAME
Twenty years later, Kokomo and Memorial Gym were a part of another controversy — the proposal of consolidating Haworth and Kokomo high schools into one school.
It seemed then that everyone had an opinion on the merger. (Most locals likely still do today.) Not only would the reorganization eliminate Haworth High School in name, but it would end the rivalry the schools had in sports, especially basketball.
The game was hyped up in the days before. Entering into the game, both teams were 11-9 and hungry for a sectional title as other county schools Northwestern and Western had won the last three.
Blizzard conditions closed school both the Monday and Tuesday before the game, giving players little time to practice and prepare, but this last dance being the 29th game between the two, the Tribune declared the lack of practice beforehand a moot point.
“And this late in the season there is little last second preparation” the Tribune wrote. “Certainly there are few secrets between the teams.”
Throughout the years, the Huskies and Wildkats played 29 times, many of them memorable and very close games. So it’s no surprise that the schools’ last basketball game as separate entities on March 2, 1984, during sectionals was no different.
Memorial Gym was packed. Official counts peg the attendance at 6,604, a true standing room only sellout. In fact, it’s the last true sellout of Memorial Gym where people had to be turned away. For that 1984 game, some 200 people were reportedly turned away.
Not only was Memorial Gym packed, it was loud.
A broadcast of the game that has now been uploaded to YouTube captures the hysteria.
So loud are the cheers and chants of each side after a steal, a rebound or a score that the sounds of the actual game and referee whistles are drowned out.
Then-Tribune sports editor Dave Kitchell summed up the atmosphere well in his story published the day after.
“No one's sure (if the final whistle blew) because the crowd noise was so deafening that the buzzer was inaudible,” Kitchell wrote. “Neither coach heard it and neither was quite certain what happened in the frantic closing seconds.”
The Wildkats would win the game 42-41 in a hard-fought, competitive game that went down to the final possession.
The loss was exceptionally hard for Haworth as they lost both a sectional and school. Huskie coach Jim Callane tried his best to take a half glass full look at the whole thing.
“There has been a lot of weight on all our shoulders and I think that's why the kids wanted so badly to win. Maybe that's why we were so tight," Callane said. "There's not much you can say except we played as hard as we could and we played pretty well. There's nothing to be ashamed of ... we won some and lost some and had some fun along the way. It was a team I think our fans could be proud of."
HISTORY IN THE MAKING
When you walk into Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium’s main doors, the history of the teams that played there is evident. Visitors will see the jersey of Rich Scott of the 1961 boys state championship winning team and the three state trophies the LadyKats won in 1992, 1993 and 2003, which are all placed in enclosures and are the first things visitors see.
The gymnasium itself still has the wow factor it did when it first opened. Mostly everything in Memorial Gym — except for updated stands, the east addition that once housed a pool but has now served as the home to the Indiana University Kokomo basketball teams, the new scoreboard installed in late 2019 — is still original, including the grade one maple court surface.
Today, because of the updated stands, capacity is 5,224. The mixture of old and new, and the fact it’s one of the few Indiana high school gyms not attached to the school it’s affiliated with, gives Memorial Gym its uniqueness among the plethora of big, old Indiana high school gyms.
While much of Memorial Gym is honoring teams of decades past, this year’s boys basketball team has potential to etch themselves into Hoosier and Kokomo basketball history.
Off a surprise run to semi-state in the 2021-22 season, the Wildkats are expected to make a deep run again this year.
Lead by center and five-star recruit Flory Bidunga, who was ranked as the number two high school recruit in the country by Rivals.com, the Wildkats are generating buzz not seen in decades. Recruits from Indiana University have already been spotted at Kokomo practices.
All that attention has done well for ticket sales.
Nick Sale, Kokomo athletic director, said the school corporation has sold thousands — roughly half of all available — of its all sports season passes it sells each year. Normally, he said, only a few hundred are bought each year.
“We’ve had a lot of people we haven’t seen in over a decade now that are buying season passes again,” Sale said. “They want to come back and they want to experience what it was like back when they were watching teams in the early ‘90s. We had some really successful teams, and people want to see that again.”
“I think the team we have this year is going to have an impact, five, 10 years down the road. You have kids now looking up to them like idols. … It’s going to be a fun season. We expect (Memorial Gym) to be packed.”
THE STORY BEHIND THE NAME
There's a good reason why Memorial Gymnasium is named what it is.
Built just a few years after the end of World War II, the sacrifice both the country and community made to aid in the war efforts was fresh on people’s minds.
John C. Turner was a 1942 Kokomo High School graduate, a member of the school’s basketball team and an Indiana All Star, who died during World War II. His parents, Earl and Ellen Turner, donated $50,000 to fund the creation of a room in the building, which includes a portrait of John Turner in uniform, surrounded by portraits of two buddies from World War II. On the opposite wall are three stained-glass windows listing every major battle of the war.
Another wall has a memorial listing all the 211 Howard County residents who died during World War II. The furniture in the room is from the Turner family and is off limits to the general public. Members of the Turner family still visit the gym and the room today.
The room was dedicated on May 28, 1950. The Tribune at the time called the ceremony “short” but “conducted with a quiet dignity,” with around 1,000 in attendance, most of whom were related in some way to the 211 locals who died in the war. The ceremony’s main speaker was former Kokomo Schools superintendent C.V. Haworth.
The John C. Turner room looks now as it did in 1950. The room is sort of sacred ground. In honor of Turner and all Howard County veterans, the school does not hold school events in the room.
