The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame will hold a regional meeting at 12:30 p.m. today in Kokomo at Martino’s Italian Villa.
HOF President Jerry Pierson and HOF officers and staff will speak and fill in the audience on the latest happenings with the organization. They also will share how interested individuals can help or become more involved.
This is not a limited invitation. All are welcome, especially non-members who love the game and have a possible interest in becoming involved with the Hall.
The meeting will include lunch (at your cost), social time and prizes.
No RSVP is needed.
Indiana’s mobile sports betting starts today
INDIANAPOLIS — Sports betting is ready to go legally online in Indiana today, a little more than a month after the state’s casinos started taking game wagers.
Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive and Boston-based DraftKings both say they are set to launch the state’s first mobile sports wagering apps after receiving approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission. DraftKings is partnering with the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and Rush Street with the French Lick Resort casino.
In-person sports betting began during September at 10 of Indiana’s 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors in the state. All Indiana casino operators are planning mobile apps, but no others have yet announced launch dates.
Mystics’ Delle Donne has herniated disk
WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a herniated disk in her back.
The league’s MVP left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night after playing only a few minutes in the first quarter because of back spasms. She didn’t return, and an MTI revealed the herniated disk Wednesday. Delle Donne is undergoing treatment and the team said it would update her status Saturday. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday.
Washington coach Mike Thibault said after the game that when Delle Donne went up for her first layup, her back “grabbed on her,” and she immediately asked to be subbed out.
The 6-foot-5 forward has dealt with illnesses and injuries throughout her career as she’s battled Lyme disease while in college at Delaware and it has flared up during her pro career a few times. While she was playing with Chicago, Delle Donne dealt with back issues that limited her in the Finals in 2014.
