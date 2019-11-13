INDIANAPOLIS—More Hoosiers approve than disapprove of the jobs being done by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the legislature and Attorney General Curtis Hill – but even more have no opinion or have never even heard of them.
That was among the findings of a new poll released Tuesday by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University.
The poll, which surveyed 600 Hoosiers from Oct. 8 through Oct. 28, also found that 52% of Hoosiers approve of the job being done by President Donald Trump, with 40% disapproving. More Hoosiers also disapprove of the impeachment inquiry now underway in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 48% opposing it and 43% supporting the investigation.
But while everyone in the 2019 Old National Bank and Ball State University Hoosier Survey had heard of Trump and only 8% didn’t have an opinion on him, that wasn’t the case with Indiana officials.
Holcomb, a Republican who is in his third year as governor and is seeking re-election in the 2020 election, had a job approval rating of 50%, with 17% disapproving. But a whopping 33% either had never heard of him or had no opinion on his job as governor.
“It’s kind of interesting here that three years in there is still a large number of people who have not formed an opinion,” said Charles Taylor, a Ball State associate professor of political science who was involved in the data analysis of the poll. “I’d be wondering, ‘Well, these people who have not formed an opinion of me, what kind of opinion will they form in the next election?’”
The Indiana General Assembly, where Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate, had a job approval rate of 45% in the poll, with 19% disapproving. That was the lowest disapproval rating for the legislature in the 12-year history of the Hoosier Survey. Another 35% had either no opinion or hadn’t heard of the legislature.
And despite the widespread publicity about groping allegations against Attorney General Curtis Hill, 47% of those polled either hadn’t heard of him or had no opinion. Thirty-eight percent of those polled said they approved of the job he’s doing, with 15% disapproving.
This is the first year the Hoosier Survey included a question about the attorney general. The study included him because of the news coverage about allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers at a legislative end-of-session party in 2018. Hill is now awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which will determine if he is cleared of wrong-doing or should face punishment ranging from a reprimand to the loss of his license to practice law. That stiffest penalty likely would result in Hill being unable to continue as attorney general.
“This is all adults,” Taylor said of the survey. “This is not necessarily a sample composed of people who are in tune with what’s going on in politics so that number of people who say they have heard of him even if they don’t have an opinion about his job performance says something about his prominence.”
The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points, included 38% Republicans and 26% Democrats, with 27% identifying themselves as independents.
Due to rounding, not all numbers in any category add up to 100%.
Brynna Sentel is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
