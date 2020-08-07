Editor’s note: The results for all other categories will be published on Friday, Aug. 14.

SUPREME SHOWMANSHIP CONTEST

  • Champion Senior Showman Beef: Ashlyn Kelly
  • Champion Senior Showman Goats: Kristian Stockberger
  • Champion Senior Showman Horse: Ella Byrum
  • Champion Senior Showman Sheep: Rhyker Mauck
  • Champion Senior Showman Swine:Eliza Byrum
  • Grand Champion Supreme Showman:Ella Byrum

BEEF

  • Champion Starter Calf Steer: Andrew Hartman
  • Reserve Champion: Breyton Hensley
  • Champion Stater Calf Heifer:Ashlyn Kelly
  • Reserve Champion: Niko Bailey
  • Champion County Born 4:H Steer: Andrew Hartman
  • Champion Hereford Steer: Tessa Ortman
  • Champion Maine:Anjou Steer: Marissa Shirey
  • Champion Chianina Steer: Kirstin West
  • Reserve Champion Chianina Steer: Andrew Hartman
  • Champion Sim:Solution Steer: Dylan Collins
  • Champion Crossbred Steer: Kirstin West
  • Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer: Marissa Shirey
  • Cham
  • pion Crossbred 2:Year Steer: Jase Spencer
  • Reserve Champion Crossbred 2:Year: Niko Bailey
  • Grand Champion Steer Crossbred: Kirstin West
  • Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Chianina: Kirstin West
  • Champion County Born Heifer: Parker Johnson
  • Reserve Champion County:Born Heifer:Jace Spencer
  • Champion Chianina Heifer: Anna Kelly
  • Champion Hereford Heifer: Ashley Alexander
  • Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Samantha Ellis
  • Champion Maintainer Heifer: Kirstin West
  • Champion SimSolution Heifer: Conner Ortman
  • Champion Commercial Heifer: Lauren Kelly
  • Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer: Audrey Wyrick
  • Champion Commercial 2:year Heifer: Niko Bailey
  • Grand Champion Heifer:Chianina: Anna Kelly
  • Reserve Grand Champion Heifer:Commercial: Lauren Kelly
  • Champion Beginner Showmanship: Ashley Alexander
  • Champion Junior Showmanship:Conner Ortman
  • Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lauren Kelly
  • Champion Senior Showmanship: Ashlyn Kelly
  • Honorable
  • Mention Senior Showmanship: Anna Kelly

RABBITS

  • Best of Show Rabbit: Aiden Eads
  • Runner Up Best of Show Rabbit:Trenton Hendrix
  • Champion Best Fancy Rabbit: Aiden Eads
  • Reserve Champion: Shelby Cosat
  • Champion Best Commercial Rabbit: Trenton Hendrix
  • Reserve Champion: Trenton Hendrix
  • Champion Meat Pen: Trenton Hendrix
  • Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Kelsie Avery
  • Champion Novice Ambassadors: Lainey Newlin
  • Champion Junior Ambassadors: Alexis Ledbetter
  • Champion Intermediate Ambassadors: Trenton Hendrix
  • Champion Senior Ambassadors: Emma Berry:Youmans
  • Champion Master Ambassadors: Shelby Cosat
  • Champion Novice Showmanship: Lainey Newlin
  • Champion Junior Showmanship: Lexi Ledbetter
  • Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Grace Cosat
  • Champion Senior Showmanship: Emma Berry:Youmans
  • Champion Master Showmanship: Shelby Cosat

GOATS

  • Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Taylor Schmitt
  • Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether:Emma Berry:Youmans
  • Grand Champion Boer Wether: Kristian Stockberger
  • Reserve Grand Champion Boer Wether: Kristian Stockberger
  • Champion Junior Dairy Does: Anna Pownall
  • Reserve Champion: Anna Pownall
  • Champion Senior Dairy Does: Addison Sparling
  • Reserve Champion: Taylor Schmitt
  • Champion Yearling Dairy Doe: Silas Flanary
  • Reserve Champion: Addison Conrad
  • Grand Champion Dairy Doe:Addison Sparling
  • Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Doe:Taylor Schmitt
  • Champion Boer Does Junior: Cora Bartrum
  • Reserve Champion: Kristian Stockberger
  • Champion Boer Doe Yearling: Kristian Stockberger
  • Reserve Champion: Piper James
  • Champion Boer Doe Senior: Kristian Stockberger
  • Reserve Champion: Kristian Stockberger
  • Grand Champion Boer Doe: Cora Bartrum
  • Reserve Grand Champion Boer Doe: Kristian Stockberger
  • Champion Beginner Showmanship: Reid Sparling
  • Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Conrad
  • Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Taylor Schmitt
  • Champion Senior Showmanship: Kristian Stockberger
  • Honorable Mention Senior Showmanship:Emma Berry:Youmans
  • Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Doe: Kelsie Avery
  • Champion Senior Doe: Kelsie Avery

HORSE & PONY

  • Grand Champion Gelding: Brodie MacDonald
  • Re
  • serve Champion Gelding: Eliza Byrum
  • Grand Champion Mare: Brodie MacDonald
  • Reserve Champion Mare: Ava Hancock
  • Champion Senior Showmanship: Eliza Byrum
  • Reserve Senior Showmanship: Ella Byrum
  • Grand Champion Western Pleasure: Ella Byrum
  • Reserve Champion Western Pleasure: Eliza Byrum
  • Grand Champion Horsemanship: Ella Byrum
  • Reserve Champion Horsemanship: Eliza Byrum
  • Grand Champion English Pleasure: Ella Byrum
  • Reserve Champion English Pleasure: Eliza Byrum
  • Grand Champion Equitation: Eliza Byrum
  • Reserve Champion: Ella Byrum
  • Grand Champion Contesting (Junior Division): Kenzie Moore
  • Reserve Champion Contesting (Junior Division): Avabelle McAmis
  • Grand Champion Contesting (Senior Division): Ella Byrum
  • Reserve Champion Contesting (Senior Division): Ashley Hilgeman
  • High Point Junior Division: Avabelle McAmis
  • High Point Senior Division: Ella Byrum
  • Vers
  • atility Champion: Eliza Byrum

POULTRY

  • Grand Champion Standard Cockerel: Leah Jordan
  • Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cockerel: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Standard Pullet: Austin Hamblin
  • Reserve Grand Champion Standard Pullet: Grace Cosat
  • Grand Champion Standard Cock: Austin Hamblin
  • Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cock: Brody Good
  • Grand Champion Standard Hen: Gabriella Hopkins
  • Reserve Grand Champion Standard Hen: Austin Hamblin
  • Grand Champion Standard Breeding Trio: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Bantam Pullet: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Bantam Cock: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cock: Travis Pointer
  • Grand Champion Bantam Hen: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Hen: Travis Pointer
  • Grand Champion Bantam Breeding Trio: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet: Blair Phillips
  • Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Hen: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Commercial Class Eggs: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Commercial Class Turkey: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Commercial Class:Duck: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Exhibition Standard: Gabriella Hopkins
  • Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Standard: Austin Hamblin
  • Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam: Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Bantam): Kelsie Avery
  • Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Heavyweight): Kelsie Avery
  • Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Leah Jordan
  • Champion Senior Showmanship: Austin Hamblin
  • Best of Show Poultry: Kelsie Avery
  • Runner Up Best of Show Poultry: Gabriella Hopkins

PIGEONS

  • Champion Old Cock: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Champion: Kelsie Avery
  • Champion Old Hen: Kelsie Avery
  • Reserve Champion Old Hen: Kelsie Avery
  • Champion Young: Avabelle McAmis
  • Reserve Champion: Avabelle McAmis
  • Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit: Kelsie Avery
  • Runner Up Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit: Avabelle McAmis
  • Beginner Champion Showmanship: Avabelle McAmis
  • Senior Champion Showmanship: Kelsie Avery

LLAMA/ALPACA

  • Grand Champion: Jolie Good
  • Reserve Grand Champion: Sarah Cline
  • Honorable Mention: Aubrie Sparling, Ashlyn Thomas

CATS

  • Best of Show Cat: Kendall Montgomery
  • Runner up Best of Show Cat: Taylor Schmitt
  • Champion: Kendall Montgomery
  • Reserve Champion: Taylor Schmitt
  • Honorable Mention: Jenna Hendricks, Kelsey Montgomery
  • Blue: Traetin Richardson
  • Champion: Taylor Schmitt
  • Blue: Traetin Richardson

SWINE

  • Champion Beginner: Parker Johnson
  • Reserve Champion Beginner: Alannah Alexander
  • Champion Junior: Addyson Eads
  • Reserve Champion Junior: Conner Ortman
  • Champion Intermediate: Hunter Foland
  • Reserve Champion: Audra Flanary
  • Champion Senior: Eliza Byrum
  • Reserve Champion Senior: Madyson Baxter
  • Champion Intermediate: Cora Bartrum
  • Reserve Champion: Audra Flanary
  • Champion:Junior: Addyson Eads
  • Reserve Champion: Conner Ortman
  • G
    • rand Champion Gilt: Silas Flanary
    • Reserve Grand Champion: Hunter Foland
    • 3rd place: Audra Flanary
    • 4th place: Cora Bartrum
    • 5th place: Audra Flanary
    • Champion Berkshire Gilt: Conner Ortman
    • Reserve Champion: Seth Hunt
    • Champion Chester Gilt: Audra Flanary
    • Reserve Champion: Noah Zook
    • Champion:Duroc Gilt: Hunter Foland
    • Reserve Champion: Kaydanse Mabbitt
    • Champion Hampshire Gilt: Cora Bartrum
    • Reserve Champion: Taylor Schmitt
    • Champion Hereford Gilt: Karly Ford
    • Reserve Champion: Gavin White
    • Champion Poland Gilt: Lavendar Smith
    • Reserve Champion: Danielle Dunten
    • Champion Landrace Gilt: Piper James
    • Reserve Champion: Anthony Dunten
    • Champion Spot Gilt: Addyson Eads
    • Reserve Champion: Emily Princell
    • Champion Tamworth Gilt: Addyson Eads
    • Reserve Champion: Danielle Dunten
    • Champion York Gilt: Ella Flanary
    • Reserve Champion: Hunter Foland
    • Champion Cross Gilt: Silas Flanary
    • Rese
    • rve Champion: Audra Flanary
    • Grand Champion Barrow: Rhyk
      • er Mauck
      • Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: Anna Kelly
      • 3rd Place: Ashlyn Kelly
      • 4th Place: Anna Kelly
      • 5th Place: Ellery Newhouse
      • Champion Berkshire Barrow: Jacob Winger
      • Reserve Champion: Kirstin West
      • Champion Duroc Barrow: Ellery Newhouse
      • Reserve Champion: Hunter Foland
      • Champion Chester Barrow: Silas Flanary
      • Reserve Champion: Jacob Bramel
      • Champion Hampshire Barrow: Emma Wyrick
      • Reserve Champion: Reid Sparling
      • Champion Hereford Barrow: Noah Zook
      • Reserve Champion: Joe Ford
      • Champion Landrace Barrow: Ashlyn Kelly
      • Reserve Champion: Madyson Baxter
      • Champion Poland Barrow: Seth Hunt
      • Reserve Champion: Lavendar Smith
      • Champion Spot Barrow: Patrick Kinney
      • Reserve Champion: Lauren Kelly
      • Champion Tamworth Barrow: Andrew Hartman
      • Champion Yorkshire Barrow: Anna Kelly
      • Reserve Champion: Rachel Mast
      • Champion Cross Barrow: Rhyker Mauck
      • Reserve Champion: Anna Kelly

      SHEEP

      • Champion Dorset Ewe: Cora Bartrum
      • Champion Hampshire Ewe: Madison Ingram
      • Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe: Tessa Ortman
      • Champion Horned Dorset Ewe: Olivia Foland
      • Champion Natural Colored Ewe: Hunter Foland
      • Champion Southdown Ewe: Kaitlynne DeGraaff
      • Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe: Kaitlynne DeGraaff
      • Champion:Suffolk Ewe: William Baxter
      • Champion Commercial Ewe: Tessa Ortman
      • Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe: Ashley Alexander
      • Grand Champion Ewe: Tessa Ortman
      • Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Cora Bartrum
      • Champion Dorset Market Lamb: Ashley Alexander
      • Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
      • Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Madyson Baxter
      • Champion Natural Colored Market Lamb: Parker Johnson
      • Champion Shropshire Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
      • Reserve Champion Shropshire Market Lamb: Alannah Alexander
      • Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb: Patrick Kinney
      • Reserve Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb: Alannah Alexander
      • Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb: Tyler Ballinger
      • Reserve Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
      • Grand Champion Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
      • Reserve Grand Champion: Tyler Ballinger

      Showmanship

      • Champion Junior: Conner Ortman
      • Champion Intermediate: Patrick Kinney
      • Champion Senior: Rhyker Mauck
  • Division A – Jellies, Jams, Preserves & ButtersNancy Newell

    • Division B – VegetablesNancy Newell

    Division D – Pickled ItemsNancy Newell

    Division E – Sauces, Juices, CondimentsNancy Newell

    Division F – Miscellaneous Canned GoodsNancy Newell

    Division G – Dehydrated FoodsNancy Newell

    Division H – Breads (Yeast Breads)Danielle Rush

    Division H – Breads (Non:Yeast Breads)Linda George

    Division I – CookiesNancy Newell

    Division J – CakesNancy Newell

    Division K – PiesVictoria Cody

    Division L – Homemade CandyRena McCalment

    Division M – KnittingBarbara Hickman

    Division N – CrochetingTabitha Bailey

    Division O – Needle Arts & Cross StitchDawn Byers

    Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Entrant)Nancy Newell

    Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Other)Susan Bonness

    Division Q – WoodcraftBud Newell

    Division R – General Crafts (Class A)Neva Boyce

    Division R – General Crafts (Class B)Connie Gilbertie

    Division S – Dolls & AnimalsNancy Newell

    Division T – Wearable Arts (Garments) Heather Fields

    Division U – Holidays at the FairBarbara Hickman

    Division V – Fine ArtsWendy Hansen

    Division W – PhotographyLynne Kurtz

    Division X – RecycledJane Mitchell

    Division Y – GardeningLindsey Stafford

    Laura Arwood can be reached at 765-454-8580, laura.arwood@kokomotribune or on Twitter @LauraArwood.

