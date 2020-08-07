Editor’s note: The results for all other categories will be published on Friday, Aug. 14.
SUPREME SHOWMANSHIP CONTEST
- Champion Senior Showman Beef: Ashlyn Kelly
- Champion Senior Showman Goats: Kristian Stockberger
- Champion Senior Showman Horse: Ella Byrum
- Champion Senior Showman Sheep: Rhyker Mauck
- Champion Senior Showman Swine:Eliza Byrum
- Grand Champion Supreme Showman:Ella Byrum
BEEF
- Champion Starter Calf Steer: Andrew Hartman
- Reserve Champion: Breyton Hensley
- Champion Stater Calf Heifer:Ashlyn Kelly
- Reserve Champion: Niko Bailey
- Champion County Born 4:H Steer: Andrew Hartman
- Champion Hereford Steer: Tessa Ortman
- Champion Maine:Anjou Steer: Marissa Shirey
- Champion Chianina Steer: Kirstin West
- Reserve Champion Chianina Steer: Andrew Hartman
- Champion Sim:Solution Steer: Dylan Collins
- Champion Crossbred Steer: Kirstin West
- Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer: Marissa Shirey
- Cham
- pion Crossbred 2:Year Steer: Jase Spencer
- Reserve Champion Crossbred 2:Year: Niko Bailey
- Grand Champion Steer Crossbred: Kirstin West
- Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Chianina: Kirstin West
- Champion County Born Heifer: Parker Johnson
- Reserve Champion County:Born Heifer:Jace Spencer
- Champion Chianina Heifer: Anna Kelly
- Champion Hereford Heifer: Ashley Alexander
- Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Samantha Ellis
- Champion Maintainer Heifer: Kirstin West
- Champion SimSolution Heifer: Conner Ortman
- Champion Commercial Heifer: Lauren Kelly
- Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer: Audrey Wyrick
- Champion Commercial 2:year Heifer: Niko Bailey
- Grand Champion Heifer:Chianina: Anna Kelly
- Reserve Grand Champion Heifer:Commercial: Lauren Kelly
- Champion Beginner Showmanship: Ashley Alexander
- Champion Junior Showmanship:Conner Ortman
- Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Lauren Kelly
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Ashlyn Kelly
- Honorable
- Mention Senior Showmanship: Anna Kelly
RABBITS
- Best of Show Rabbit: Aiden Eads
- Runner Up Best of Show Rabbit:Trenton Hendrix
- Champion Best Fancy Rabbit: Aiden Eads
- Reserve Champion: Shelby Cosat
- Champion Best Commercial Rabbit: Trenton Hendrix
- Reserve Champion: Trenton Hendrix
- Champion Meat Pen: Trenton Hendrix
- Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Kelsie Avery
- Champion Novice Ambassadors: Lainey Newlin
- Champion Junior Ambassadors: Alexis Ledbetter
- Champion Intermediate Ambassadors: Trenton Hendrix
- Champion Senior Ambassadors: Emma Berry:Youmans
- Champion Master Ambassadors: Shelby Cosat
- Champion Novice Showmanship: Lainey Newlin
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Lexi Ledbetter
- Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Grace Cosat
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Emma Berry:Youmans
- Champion Master Showmanship: Shelby Cosat
GOATS
- Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Taylor Schmitt
- Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether:Emma Berry:Youmans
- Grand Champion Boer Wether: Kristian Stockberger
- Reserve Grand Champion Boer Wether: Kristian Stockberger
- Champion Junior Dairy Does: Anna Pownall
- Reserve Champion: Anna Pownall
- Champion Senior Dairy Does: Addison Sparling
- Reserve Champion: Taylor Schmitt
- Champion Yearling Dairy Doe: Silas Flanary
- Reserve Champion: Addison Conrad
- Grand Champion Dairy Doe:Addison Sparling
- Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Doe:Taylor Schmitt
- Champion Boer Does Junior: Cora Bartrum
- Reserve Champion: Kristian Stockberger
- Champion Boer Doe Yearling: Kristian Stockberger
- Reserve Champion: Piper James
- Champion Boer Doe Senior: Kristian Stockberger
- Reserve Champion: Kristian Stockberger
- Grand Champion Boer Doe: Cora Bartrum
- Reserve Grand Champion Boer Doe: Kristian Stockberger
- Champion Beginner Showmanship: Reid Sparling
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Conrad
- Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Taylor Schmitt
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Kristian Stockberger
- Honorable Mention Senior Showmanship:Emma Berry:Youmans
- Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Doe: Kelsie Avery
- Champion Senior Doe: Kelsie Avery
HORSE & PONY
- Grand Champion Gelding: Brodie MacDonald
- Re
- serve Champion Gelding: Eliza Byrum
- Grand Champion Mare: Brodie MacDonald
- Reserve Champion Mare: Ava Hancock
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Eliza Byrum
- Reserve Senior Showmanship: Ella Byrum
- Grand Champion Western Pleasure: Ella Byrum
- Reserve Champion Western Pleasure: Eliza Byrum
- Grand Champion Horsemanship: Ella Byrum
- Reserve Champion Horsemanship: Eliza Byrum
- Grand Champion English Pleasure: Ella Byrum
- Reserve Champion English Pleasure: Eliza Byrum
- Grand Champion Equitation: Eliza Byrum
- Reserve Champion: Ella Byrum
- Grand Champion Contesting (Junior Division): Kenzie Moore
- Reserve Champion Contesting (Junior Division): Avabelle McAmis
- Grand Champion Contesting (Senior Division): Ella Byrum
- Reserve Champion Contesting (Senior Division): Ashley Hilgeman
- High Point Junior Division: Avabelle McAmis
- High Point Senior Division: Ella Byrum
- Vers
- atility Champion: Eliza Byrum
POULTRY
- Grand Champion Standard Cockerel: Leah Jordan
- Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cockerel: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Standard Pullet: Austin Hamblin
- Reserve Grand Champion Standard Pullet: Grace Cosat
- Grand Champion Standard Cock: Austin Hamblin
- Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cock: Brody Good
- Grand Champion Standard Hen: Gabriella Hopkins
- Reserve Grand Champion Standard Hen: Austin Hamblin
- Grand Champion Standard Breeding Trio: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Bantam Pullet: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Bantam Cock: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cock: Travis Pointer
- Grand Champion Bantam Hen: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Hen: Travis Pointer
- Grand Champion Bantam Breeding Trio: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet: Blair Phillips
- Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Hen: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Commercial Class Eggs: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Commercial Class Turkey: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Commercial Class:Duck: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Exhibition Standard: Gabriella Hopkins
- Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Standard: Austin Hamblin
- Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam: Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Bantam): Kelsie Avery
- Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Heavyweight): Kelsie Avery
- Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Leah Jordan
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Austin Hamblin
- Best of Show Poultry: Kelsie Avery
- Runner Up Best of Show Poultry: Gabriella Hopkins
PIGEONS
- Champion Old Cock: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Champion: Kelsie Avery
- Champion Old Hen: Kelsie Avery
- Reserve Champion Old Hen: Kelsie Avery
- Champion Young: Avabelle McAmis
- Reserve Champion: Avabelle McAmis
- Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit: Kelsie Avery
- Runner Up Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit: Avabelle McAmis
- Beginner Champion Showmanship: Avabelle McAmis
- Senior Champion Showmanship: Kelsie Avery
LLAMA/ALPACA
- Grand Champion: Jolie Good
- Reserve Grand Champion: Sarah Cline
- Honorable Mention: Aubrie Sparling, Ashlyn Thomas
CATS
- Best of Show Cat: Kendall Montgomery
- Runner up Best of Show Cat: Taylor Schmitt
- Champion: Kendall Montgomery
- Reserve Champion: Taylor Schmitt
- Honorable Mention: Jenna Hendricks, Kelsey Montgomery
- Blue: Traetin Richardson
- Champion: Taylor Schmitt
- Blue: Traetin Richardson
SWINE
- Champion Beginner: Parker Johnson
- Reserve Champion Beginner: Alannah Alexander
- Champion Junior: Addyson Eads
- Reserve Champion Junior: Conner Ortman
- Champion Intermediate: Hunter Foland
- Reserve Champion: Audra Flanary
- Champion Senior: Eliza Byrum
- Reserve Champion Senior: Madyson Baxter
- Champion Intermediate: Cora Bartrum
- Reserve Champion: Audra Flanary
- Champion:Junior: Addyson Eads
- Reserve Champion: Conner Ortman
- G
- rand Champion Gilt: Silas Flanary
- Reserve Grand Champion: Hunter Foland
- 3rd place: Audra Flanary
- 4th place: Cora Bartrum
- 5th place: Audra Flanary
- Champion Berkshire Gilt: Conner Ortman
- Reserve Champion: Seth Hunt
- Champion Chester Gilt: Audra Flanary
- Reserve Champion: Noah Zook
- Champion:Duroc Gilt: Hunter Foland
- Reserve Champion: Kaydanse Mabbitt
- Champion Hampshire Gilt: Cora Bartrum
- Reserve Champion: Taylor Schmitt
- Champion Hereford Gilt: Karly Ford
- Reserve Champion: Gavin White
- Champion Poland Gilt: Lavendar Smith
- Reserve Champion: Danielle Dunten
- Champion Landrace Gilt: Piper James
- Reserve Champion: Anthony Dunten
- Champion Spot Gilt: Addyson Eads
- Reserve Champion: Emily Princell
- Champion Tamworth Gilt: Addyson Eads
- Reserve Champion: Danielle Dunten
- Champion York Gilt: Ella Flanary
- Reserve Champion: Hunter Foland
- Champion Cross Gilt: Silas Flanary
- Rese
- rve Champion: Audra Flanary
- Grand Champion Barrow: Rhyk
- er Mauck
- Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: Anna Kelly
- 3rd Place: Ashlyn Kelly
- 4th Place: Anna Kelly
- 5th Place: Ellery Newhouse
- Champion Berkshire Barrow: Jacob Winger
- Reserve Champion: Kirstin West
- Champion Duroc Barrow: Ellery Newhouse
- Reserve Champion: Hunter Foland
- Champion Chester Barrow: Silas Flanary
- Reserve Champion: Jacob Bramel
- Champion Hampshire Barrow: Emma Wyrick
- Reserve Champion: Reid Sparling
- Champion Hereford Barrow: Noah Zook
- Reserve Champion: Joe Ford
- Champion Landrace Barrow: Ashlyn Kelly
- Reserve Champion: Madyson Baxter
- Champion Poland Barrow: Seth Hunt
- Reserve Champion: Lavendar Smith
- Champion Spot Barrow: Patrick Kinney
- Reserve Champion: Lauren Kelly
- Champion Tamworth Barrow: Andrew Hartman
- Champion Yorkshire Barrow: Anna Kelly
- Reserve Champion: Rachel Mast
- Champion Cross Barrow: Rhyker Mauck
- Reserve Champion: Anna Kelly
SHEEP
- Champion Dorset Ewe: Cora Bartrum
- Champion Hampshire Ewe: Madison Ingram
- Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe: Tessa Ortman
- Champion Horned Dorset Ewe: Olivia Foland
- Champion Natural Colored Ewe: Hunter Foland
- Champion Southdown Ewe: Kaitlynne DeGraaff
- Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe: Kaitlynne DeGraaff
- Champion:Suffolk Ewe: William Baxter
- Champion Commercial Ewe: Tessa Ortman
- Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe: Ashley Alexander
- Grand Champion Ewe: Tessa Ortman
- Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Cora Bartrum
- Champion Dorset Market Lamb: Ashley Alexander
- Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
- Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb: Madyson Baxter
- Champion Natural Colored Market Lamb: Parker Johnson
- Champion Shropshire Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
- Reserve Champion Shropshire Market Lamb: Alannah Alexander
- Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb: Patrick Kinney
- Reserve Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb: Alannah Alexander
- Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb: Tyler Ballinger
- Reserve Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
- Grand Champion Market Lamb: Rhyker Mauck
- Reserve Grand Champion: Tyler Ballinger
Showmanship
- Champion Junior: Conner Ortman
- Champion Intermediate: Patrick Kinney
- Champion Senior: Rhyker Mauck
Division B – VegetablesNancy Newell
Division D – Pickled ItemsNancy Newell
Division E – Sauces, Juices, CondimentsNancy Newell
Division F – Miscellaneous Canned GoodsNancy Newell
Division G – Dehydrated FoodsNancy Newell
Division H – Breads (Yeast Breads)Danielle Rush
Division H – Breads (Non:Yeast Breads)Linda George
Division I – CookiesNancy Newell
Division J – CakesNancy Newell
Division K – PiesVictoria Cody
Division L – Homemade CandyRena McCalment
Division M – KnittingBarbara Hickman
Division N – CrochetingTabitha Bailey
Division O – Needle Arts & Cross StitchDawn Byers
Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Entrant)Nancy Newell
Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Other)Susan Bonness
Division Q – WoodcraftBud Newell
Division R – General Crafts (Class A)Neva Boyce
Division R – General Crafts (Class B)Connie Gilbertie
Division S – Dolls & AnimalsNancy Newell
Division T – Wearable Arts (Garments) Heather Fields
Division U – Holidays at the FairBarbara Hickman
Division V – Fine ArtsWendy Hansen
Division W – PhotographyLynne Kurtz
Division X – RecycledJane Mitchell
Division Y – GardeningLindsey Stafford
