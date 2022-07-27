Becky Swails has plenty to be proud of. She earned her master’s degree while working at Delco Electronics and raised three children.
She’s also been a 4-H volunteer since 1958.
“I love working with the kids. And yeah, that's the main reason I get involved is because of the kids,” Swails said. “Those are my favorite people.”
Swails explained one of her favorite things about volunteering with 4-H is seeing children grow.
Some start participating with the organization through Mini 4-H, which is open to kindergarten through second grade students. Regular 4-H is for third grade through 12th grade students.
“It's interesting to see how kids develop,” Swails said. “You start them out, and they don’t seem to understand much at all. By the time they graduate they’re, really, adults.”
For example, she remembers having to keep an eye on one young participant who had a habit of acting out. Going into the girl’s sixth year with 4-H, she approached Swails and apologized for the previous years of hassle.
The sudden change in behavior surprised Swails.
“I guess the feeling you get when something like that happens, that's why you stay,” Swails said. “You hope you have that kind of influence for others.”
Although Swails didn’t know every single participant in this year’s 4-H fair, she said she knew a handful of them; especially the ones whose parents had participated.
Seeing children grow into adults, get married and have children, then return to 4-H with their own children amuses Swails. Most of the parents, she said, recognize her.
The 93-year-old said she wasn’t highly involved with the fair this year; She was sick during the fair and took more of a background role filling out paperwork for judges. If she’s healthy enough, she plans on volunteering again next year.
She led the sewing and food preservation projects for years. She still acts as an advisor for the projects — especially helping with the sewing projects as sewing patterns become more generalized.
Swails said the Howard County Fair has changed a bit over the years. Although the fair has become more popular, the number of 4-H participants seems to have dwindled. The reduction of 4-H participants, Swails guessed, can be attributed to the rising popularity of other after-school activities.
Her own experience in 4-H
Swails was a 4-H participant when she was 10, back when 4-H leaders would visit the houses of participants to lead them through various projects.
However, her three siblings didn’t show much interest in the projects, so Swails stopped participating.
Before going to college and starting her career, though, she learned everything she would end up teaching 4-H students. Sewing and food preservation were necessary skills for her family.
“Back in those days, we were raised pretty poor,” Swails said. “As a result you just learn all these things. And you carried it over primarily because you didn't have the money to do much else.”
When she had children of her own, though, each decided to participate in 4-H.
Both of her daughters, Rebecca Napper and Cindy Suryantoro, stuck with the organization for all 10 years. Her son, Ron Swails, stayed with 4-H for a handful of years.
Swails remembers her children working hard on presentations, getting worn out, then claiming it would be their last year participating in 4-H. Six weeks later, she said with a grin, they would ask which 4-H classes they should take the following year.
It wasn’t until she went back to college for an engineering master’s degree through Purdue University that she decided to get involved again.
Swails was still working full time — sometimes pulling 60-hour workweeks — when her oldest daughter graduated from high school and decided to get a nursing degree. Swails decided she would earn her master's degree at the same time, taking night classes at Delco.
“I look back and I wonder ‘how did I do all that?’ Working, volunteering, doing all this other stuff,” Swails said. “They used to call me an energetic bunny.”
Soon enough, she was leading the Taylor Township 4-H Club, getting involved with Purdue Extension and taking trips to Washington D.C. to advocate for agriculture.
She had to carry seven briefcases — one for each organization she was volunteering for.
“The more I learned, the more I found out I didn't know,” Swails said. “I just kept on trying to learn things.”
Swails said she mostly volunteers because she enjoys helping people. The friends she’s made along the way have been a nice bonus, though.
“I guess, at one time, I was a professional volunteer,” Swails said.
