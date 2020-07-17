GREENTOWN – From singing, to rapping, to dancing, the 75th annual Howard County Fair Talent Show had it all.
About a dozen competitors performed Wednesday night on the South Grandstand at the fairgrounds.
The show’s first performance was one of its most memorable.
Junior contestant Sadie Weeks performed a passionate rendition of the “Frozen 2” song “Into the Unknown” that elicited cheers and a standing ovation. Weeks was the only Junior contestant, winning the Novelty Solo category.
Another performance that proved popular with the crowd was Noelle and Madelyn Duncan’s take on Radiohead’s hit song “Creep.” The two performed the song as a duet, with Noelle singing and playing the piano and Madelyn harmonizing.
After the competition, the sisters were told by a man from the crowd that their performance brought him to tears.
“It’s been my favorite song for a long time,” Noelle Duncan said. “Music is just my life.”
The sisters only began practicing the song together on Tuesday, but the pair could’ve fooled the judges and crowd, winning first place in the Novelty Group category.
“She’s been playing it for the longest time, and she just asked me to do it with her,” Madelyn Duncan said.
Other performers Wednesday night included:
- Brian Durham, performing his original rap song “Mr. Lonely.”
- Hailey Gillem, performing “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse.
- Katelyn Newell, performing “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus; reacting the dance “Hoedown Throwdown” by Miley Cyrus with Riley Durham.
Antwuanette Collier, performing “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong United.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.