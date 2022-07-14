When I first moved to Indiana seven months ago from St. Petersburg, Florida, I asked locals what would be considered “Hoosier food.” Although the answers varied a bit, most people told me pork tenderloin sandwiches or chicken and noodles.
I had managed to put off the Hoosier delicacies for more than half a year, usually opting to cook my own meals at home.
It wasn’t out of pickiness that I had avoided the Hoosier food, though. I consider myself a fairly adventurous eater; Having tried escargot, fish eyeballs and eel, there are few ingredients left that intimidate me. I suppose my hesitancy had more to do with stubbornness.
But working on the Howard County Fair preview story, I figured it was time to give the state’s fair food a shot.
Indiana sweet corn
I wanted to start small, initially setting out to find corn in a cup. The closest I could find, though, was a B&P Produce stand selling ears of Indiana Sweet Corn.
Sitting under a tent by the pioneer village, I tried an ear topped with melted margarine and hot chili powder.
It was my first time trying chili powder on corn, which I would recommend. I also learned fairly quickly you’ve got to be careful where you aim your bites — the corn was juicier than I had expected and kernels were prone to popping. Other than those small surprises, it was regular, good ol’ corn.
Patty Bauer, one of the folks running the stand, said they sell out every year. Sometimes, she said, the line nearly reaches the fair’s parking lot. People wait all year for their fix of Indiana sweet corn, she explained, and it’s harvested right around fair season.
“Everybody in Indiana likes Indiana sweet corn,” Bauer said. “It’s got a good flavor from the ground we raise it in.”
Chicken and noodles
Nearby, Morning Star Church was serving chicken and noodles.
Explaining that it would be my first time trying chicken and noodles, the cafeteria-style line of servers seemed a bit shocked. One of the servers even went about telling the others.
I was told Hoosiers normally plop the chicken and noodles on top of the mashed potatoes, so that’s what I went with.
I was fairly surprised to see what chicken and noodles actually looked like. For some reason, I had been expecting something closer to linguine topped with roast chicken.
Instead, the dish resembled chicken noodle soup that had been reduced over medium-low heat. Sitting on top of mashed potatoes, the mushy yellow-beige dish looked a bit boring.
Taking my first bites, I could understand why people claim to enjoy the dish. It’s inoffensive and seems like something you could serve to a sick child. It almost tasted like someone had replaced the salty broth in Campbell’s soup with butter.
I got through half of the dish before adding black pepper. Really, though, I wish I had several tablespoons of Tabasco sauce.
Larry Taylor, one of the Morning Star members who was working the makeshift kitchen, explained the church had made 400 pounds of egg noodles for the occasion. They also served roughly 150 oven steaks each day.
The noodles are homemade, Taylor added. Mostly made by hand, the organization has been making the noodles since the mid-1940s.
“I think everyone in Indiana knows about our noodles,” Taylor said. He added some members of the church even ship bags to Florida. Profits from the noodles, which are made year-round, go to overseas missionaries.
This year marked the first time Morning Star participated in the county fair since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The church was assisted by roughly 400 Borg Warner employees, Taylor said.
Lemon shake up
Having worked my way through the first couple of Indiana staples, I moved on to lemon shake ups. Although shake ups aren’t a strictly Hoosier treat, I wasn’t familiar with them until I moved to Kokomo.
I’ve heard some arguments about whether lemon shake ups are the same as lemonade. When I asked a couple of shake up stands to weigh in, they said it was different from lemonade.
The best explanation I received, coming from Grandma Diane’s Original Lemonade Shake Up stand, was “shake ups are fresh.”
Although the ingredients are identical, I suppose the sediments of loose sugar and lemon pulp might warrant a differentiation. Really, though, it seemed like homemade lemonade served shaken, not stirred.
Pork tenderloin sandwich
Stuffed full of heavy fair food, it was time for the Hoosier dish to top all others — the notorious pork tenderloin sandwich.
I searched the entire fair looking for the most comically sized sandwich. In the best-case scenario, I hoped to find a tenderloin larger than my head with a bun smaller than a dinner roll.
The best match I found came from Bennett Concessions (no relation.)
Jesse Bennett said the stand travels to fairs in the South, but has a difficult time selling the tenderloins. He added tenderloin sandwiches are “undeniably the most Indiana thing people can get.”
I topped the sandwich with lettuce, onions, pickles and mustard. But when I went to eat it, I realized there wasn’t much of a point to adding toppings. The sheer size of the sandwich makes it difficult to maneuver, and all the toppings fell off.
I had been expecting something similar to schnitzel.
Instead, the sandwich had the texture of a nature valley bar but tasted like a McChicken crossed with French’s Crispy Fried Onions. The toppings I did manage to eat overpowered the taste of the sandwich.
Very full, I felt a sense of pride having run the gauntlet of Hoosier necessities. I might try the corn or tenderloin again in the future, but, to me, they’ll never be as good as blackened alligator.
