The Sun was setting on the Greentown water tower while Keyton Romero took her final walk as Miss Howard County.
Taking Romero’s place was Gracie McClain, a Greentown native who was recently named Eastern High School’s valedictorian.
“I feel great. This is so exciting and I’m really thankful that I got to do this with all these girls and made a lot of friendships,” McClain said. “I’m so excited to just fulfill this role.”
The most difficult part of the competition, McClain said, was trying not to trip while walking down the stage.
Audience members had already been filling the Howard County Fair bleachers an hour prior to the show. As each of the contestants took the stage, a roar of applause filled the air.
Of the three judges at the show, only Jerra Utterback had experience judging pageants. However, judge Stacie Hensley was the only one who had experience competing in a pageant.
The judges expressed mixed thoughts considering whether there was a clear lead going into the final night of judging.
Although judge Cindy Arrendale said she had a fairly good idea who would win, Utterback said the final night of competition could be the most important. Hensley noted she had three contestants on her mind.
Unlike a few of the judges, McClain said she hadn’t been certain of victory.
“Everyone has something great about them that would make them fulfill the role well. I wasn’t expecting anything. I really did it just to make friends,” McClain said. “I’m very thankful, though.”
“Each night is interesting. You see things change” Utterback said. “You have to go into each night with an open mind.”
The most important part of the competition, Utterback said, was the interview portion, which was conducted Saturday.
“Throughout the interview process, we saw what each candidate was passionate about,” Utterback said. “How they use that passion will be determined.”
Utterback added the winner would have to be a strong representative for Howard County at the State Fair and at events until the next Miss Howard County is named.
Each of the contestants were judged based on poise, confidence, stage presence, public speaking, interview skills and personality.
On the final night of competition, the top five contestants picked prompts at random from a blue wicker basket.
“If you could sum yourself up in one word, what word would you choose?” emcee Rob Rupe asked McClain.
The winner, not yet crowned, answered, “If I could sum myself up in one word, I would say ‘resilient,’ because no matter what happens I always find a way to bounce back back in the best way possible.”
Before handing off the crown, Romero gave the five finalists a last piece of advice.
“Take chances,” Romero told them. “Do not let other people tell you your limits in life.”
A crowd formed around the stage as the finalists posed for photos.
“Honestly, I look up to so many people in my life. The person I am today is because of my teachers, my doctors, my parents and my school counselors,” McClain said. “I want to be that role model to other people because I know how much it means to me.”
Before going to celebrate with the rest of the Miss Howard County Court, she added “To be in this role, I know how much I can affect and change other people’s lives.”
