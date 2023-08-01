Queen Kiss - $800 - Mast Farms, Central Indiana Ethanol, Newhouse Excavating and TTG Equipment
Grand Champion Market Lamb, $2,310, Travis and Kristen Harvey
Reserve Champion Market Lamb, $1,134, Todd and Dana Harvey
Grand Champion Dairy Wether, $400, Mike and Pami Spangler
Reserve Champion Dairy Wether, $225, Stout Funeral Home
Grand Champion Barrow, $3,375, Friends of Ryhker Mauck, Brad Howell Ford, Feed & Grain, Ag Best, Gaston Indiana, Mauck Show Hogs, Mike and Connie Mauck, Harold and Sharon Harvey, Todd and Dana Harvey
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, $2,900, Merchants for Howard County 4-H, Haynes International Inc., Ervin Township Meats, Miller Building LLC, Red Line Equipment - IH Case, Regional Chiropractic Center, Greentown Lions Cafeteria, 2023 Ervin Supporters of Howard County 4-H Fair, The Hodupp Family, Hite Farms, Byrum Livestock Farm Inc., Brad and Dede Zeck, Pullen Show Pigs
Animal Total money donated Purchased by
6 $9,091 Harvey Construction
5 $7,500 H&S Farms
5 $7,273 The Andersons
5 $6,831 Erik's Chevrolet Inc.
5 $6,013 Kokomo Grain
4 $4,755 Todd and Dana Harvey
3 $3,715 Central Indiana Ethanol
2 $3,458 Merchants for Howard County 4-H
1 $3,389 In Memory of David Kelly
2 $3,076 Farm Bureau Inc.
2 $2,626 McGonigal Cadillac Buick GMC, Button Dodge Jeep Ram
2 $2,489 Mast Farms
2 $2,392 Elkin Attorney at Law
2 $2,388 TTG Equipment
2 $2,277 H&R Industrial
2 $2,237 RD Smith Construction
1 $1,976 Newhouse Excavating
1 $1,692 Jeremy and Jenny Kelly, Farm Bureau Inc.
1 $1,560 Merchants for Howard County 4-H, 2023 Friends of Howard County 4-H Fair, Stan and Peggy Rush, Norris Insurance - Jay Freeman, Lin and Janie Ortman, Dave and Andrea Eikenberry
2 $1,556 Steve & Brad Winger
2 $1,544 Denny and Rita Maple
1 $1,469 Brad and Shanann Newhouse, Central Indiana Ethanol
1 $1,265 Sauce Middlesworth
1 $1,254 Oyler Stump Removal
1 $1,243 Chris Wyrick
1 $1,184 Brent and Tonya Newhouse, Harper Implement Co.
1 $1,125 Elkin Attorney at Law, Stout Funeral Home
1 $1,120 Haynes International
1 $1,102 Best One of Indy
1 $1,067 Greentown Lions Club
1 $943 McGonigal Cadillac Buick GMC
1 $928 Evolution Outdoor, Baxter and Katlyn Howell, Brad Howell Ford, Greentown Mini Storage
1 $910 Jason and Jenna Maple
1 $907 Underwood Family
1 $893 County Line Farm
1 $868 Brent and Tonya Newhouse, Brad and Shanann Newhouse
1 $845 Button Dodge Jeep Ram
1 $843 Craig Arvin Construction
1 $800 Mast Farms, Central Indiana Ethanol, Newhouse Excavating and TTG Equipment
1 $506 Mike and Pami Spangler
1 $200 Lin Ortman
1 $175 Bartrum Farms - Ryan, Lindsay and Cora
