Livestock Auction 05.jpg

10-year 4-H member Breyton Hensley takes his barrow through the pen during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on July 13.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Queen Kiss - $800 - Mast Farms, Central Indiana Ethanol, Newhouse Excavating and TTG Equipment

Grand Champion Market Lamb, $2,310, Travis and Kristen Harvey

Reserve Champion Market Lamb, $1,134, Todd and Dana Harvey

Grand Champion Dairy Wether, $400, Mike and Pami Spangler

Reserve Champion Dairy Wether, $225, Stout Funeral Home

Grand Champion Barrow, $3,375, Friends of Ryhker Mauck, Brad Howell Ford, Feed & Grain, Ag Best, Gaston Indiana, Mauck Show Hogs, Mike and Connie Mauck, Harold and Sharon Harvey, Todd and Dana Harvey

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, $2,900, Merchants for Howard County 4-H, Haynes International Inc., Ervin Township Meats, Miller Building LLC, Red Line Equipment - IH Case, Regional Chiropractic Center, Greentown Lions Cafeteria, 2023 Ervin Supporters of Howard County 4-H Fair, The Hodupp Family, Hite Farms, Byrum Livestock Farm Inc., Brad and Dede Zeck, Pullen Show Pigs

Animal Total money donated Purchased by

6 $9,091 Harvey Construction

5 $7,500 H&S Farms

5 $7,273 The Andersons

5 $6,831 Erik's Chevrolet Inc.

5 $6,013 Kokomo Grain

4 $4,755 Todd and Dana Harvey

3 $3,715 Central Indiana Ethanol

2 $3,458 Merchants for Howard County 4-H

1 $3,389 In Memory of David Kelly

2 $3,076 Farm Bureau Inc.

2 $2,626 McGonigal Cadillac Buick GMC, Button Dodge Jeep Ram

2 $2,489 Mast Farms

2 $2,392 Elkin Attorney at Law

2 $2,388 TTG Equipment

2 $2,277 H&R Industrial

2 $2,237 RD Smith Construction

1 $1,976 Newhouse Excavating

1 $1,692 Jeremy and Jenny Kelly, Farm Bureau Inc.

1 $1,560 Merchants for Howard County 4-H, 2023 Friends of Howard County 4-H Fair, Stan and Peggy Rush, Norris Insurance - Jay Freeman, Lin and Janie Ortman, Dave and Andrea Eikenberry

2 $1,556 Steve & Brad Winger

2 $1,544 Denny and Rita Maple

1 $1,469 Brad and Shanann Newhouse, Central Indiana Ethanol

1 $1,265 Sauce Middlesworth

1 $1,254 Oyler Stump Removal

1 $1,243 Chris Wyrick

1 $1,184 Brent and Tonya Newhouse, Harper Implement Co.

1 $1,125 Elkin Attorney at Law, Stout Funeral Home

1 $1,120 Haynes International

1 $1,102 Best One of Indy

1 $1,067 Greentown Lions Club

1 $943 McGonigal Cadillac Buick GMC

1 $928 Evolution Outdoor, Baxter and Katlyn Howell, Brad Howell Ford, Greentown Mini Storage

1 $910 Jason and Jenna Maple

1 $907 Underwood Family

1 $893 County Line Farm

1 $868 Brent and Tonya Newhouse, Brad and Shanann Newhouse

1 $845 Button Dodge Jeep Ram

1 $843 Craig Arvin Construction

1 $800 Mast Farms, Central Indiana Ethanol, Newhouse Excavating and TTG Equipment

1 $506 Mike and Pami Spangler

1 $200 Lin Ortman

1 $175 Bartrum Farms - Ryan, Lindsay and Cora

