15-year-old Dylan Collins has a moment with his cow as it’s auctioned off at the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Audrey Wyrick stands with her cow in the auction ring as it’s auctioned off during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
From left: Susan Hawkins holds Charley the Duck while her daughter and 4-Her Annie Hawkins gives him a pet and her other daughter Megan Hawkins watches. Charley was auctioned off for $2,000 during the Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with all the money going toward medical expenses and other expenses facing the Hawkins family. Annie has a condition where fluid is on her kidneys and has to go to the hospital three times a week. And last month Susan’s husband, Kurt, was diagnosed with colon cancer. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year 4-H member Keaton DeGraaff shows his swine during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Saying goodbye: Livestock auction marks the end for some 4-Hers
Audrey Wyrick stands with her cow in the auction ring as it’s auctioned off during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
From left: Susan Hawkins holds Charley the Duck while her daughter and 4-Her Annie Hawkins gives him a pet and her other daughter Megan Hawkins watches. Charley was auctioned off for $2,000 during the Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with all the money going toward medical expenses and other expenses facing the Hawkins family. Annie has a condition where fluid is on her kidneys and has to go to the hospital three times a week. And last month Susan’s husband, Kurt, was diagnosed with colon cancer. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year 4-H member Keaton DeGraaff shows his swine during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Garrett Wiley quietly guided his Reserve Champion Berkshire Barrow around the pen during Thursday evening’s livestock auction at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds. It’s a scene that the 18-year-old has been in several times before, but this time perhaps was a bit more sentimental.
After all, it was his last.
Wiley has participated in 4-H for 10 consecutive years now, essentially graduating from the program he’s been a part of since he was just eight years old.
“It’s been a huge part of my life,” Wiley said. “I came into a family where everyone does 4-H, so I took that in and ran with it. And I’ve loved every bit of it.”
And though 4-H has its perks, such as educational opportunities like camps and conferences, it’s the sense of community that Wiley said he’ll miss the most when it’s all said and done.
“It’s just great getting to know everyone and being in an environment where there’s always someone that will help you out,” he said. “There’s always someone that will teach you things that you didn’t already know, and it’s going to be a bittersweet goodbye. But all good things come to an end eventually.”
From left: Susan Hawkins holds Charley the Duck while her daughter and 4-Her Annie Hawkins gives him a pet and her other daughter Megan Hawkins watches. Charley was auctioned off for $2,000 during the Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with all the money going toward medical expenses and other expenses facing the Hawkins family. Annie has a condition where fluid is on her kidneys and has to go to the hospital three times a week. And last month Susan’s husband, Kurt, was diagnosed with colon cancer. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year 4-H member Keaton DeGraaff shows his swine during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dylan Collins, 15, prepares his cow for the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-year-old Jacob Russeau pets Rick, his family’s cow, as Jacob takes a breather in the livestock barn during the Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emma Byrum, left, congratulates her sister Eliza Byrum after Eliza wins the title of Supreme Showman on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Caleb Newhouse brings his swine out of the pen during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emma Byrum situates her sheep during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A goat gets a bite of Anna Kelly’s paper number during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eliza Byrum takes a cow around the show arena during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Byrum won the title of Supreme Showman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Llama and Alpaca show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Audrey Wyrick stands with her cow in the auction ring as it’s auctioned off during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
From left: Susan Hawkins holds Charley the Duck while her daughter and 4-Her Annie Hawkins gives him a pet and her other daughter Megan Hawkins watches. Charley was auctioned off for $2,000 during the Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with all the money going toward medical expenses and other expenses facing the Hawkins family. Annie has a condition where fluid is on her kidneys and has to go to the hospital three times a week. And last month Susan’s husband, Kurt, was diagnosed with colon cancer. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year 4-H member Keaton DeGraaff shows his swine during the Howard County 4-H Livestock Auction on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4h Fair Wednesday July 10, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Llama and Alpaca show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A few feet away from Wiley, fellow 10-year 4-Her Lane Eubank was also busy preparing for his own turn in the ring.
Eubank has shown swine and cattle in his tenure with the organization, but like Wiley, Eubank said taking care of the animals is just a part of what he’ll miss about 4-H.
“This [4-H] has made a huge impact in my life,” he said. “You have friends that you’ll have forever, and it’s just got a huge family aspect to it. I know that these people in the barn, if you’re broken down on a road somewhere in Iowa, they’ll probably come help you. It’s just really about family here.”
And that family aspect doesn’t just pertain to 4-Hers who raise and show livestock either.
Elkin, 18, is also a 10-year member of the club organization, and she said she’s completed 33 different projects throughout those 10 years, participating in everything from sewing to photography to woodworking.
“For me, this has been an opportunity to learn little things in life that you can use going forward,” she said, when asked about the impact 4-H has had on her. “I’ve learned things for my English classes that I’ve transferred to my creative writing projects just to show that I’ve taken what I’ve learned in class and put it to use in something else. It’s really just me connecting different parts of my life and compiling it into 4-H or applying 4-H into my life.”
And because 4-H has left such a lasting mark on their lives, all three said they hope more young people will take that leap and join the organization like they all did 10 years ago.
“Don’t think of 4-H as just getting involved and having to show animals and just putting in work that way,” Wiley said, when asked for advice he’d give young people who might be on the fence about joining the organization. “There are lots of things you can do, and I’d just honestly encourage kids if they’re interested to talk to their parents about it.
“If you have the ability to do it, at least try it for a year and see if you like it. Hard work pays off, and you’ll probably enjoy it and fall in love with it too.”
Eubank and Elkin agreed with Wiley, echoing the old sentiment of “you never know until you try.”
“Just try it,” Elkin said. “Try something that you think you know you can already do. And then from there, try something you don’t already know. You don’t have to like it. You just have to try it. After all, you can’t turn your nose up and say you don’t like doing something if you’ve never tried it before.”
