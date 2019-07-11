Eliza Byrum takes a cow around the show arena during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Byrum won the title of Supreme Showman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A goat gets a bite of Anna Kelly’s paper number during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emma Byrum situates her sheep during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Caleb Newhouse brings his swine out of the pen during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emma Byrum, left, congratulates her sister Eliza Byrum after Eliza wins the title of Supreme Showman on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sisters Eliza and Emma Byrum went into the Supreme Showman competition together with one goal: they just wanted one of them to win it.
Eliza Byrum, 15, achieved the goal Wednesday night, winning the Supreme Showman title for the 2019 Howard County Fair. When Eliza’s name was called, Emma Byrum, 16, immediately embraced her sister, grinning.
Eliza has been showing animals for 4-H for seven years and Emma for eight. Emma said they’ve helped each other learn the animals that the other is more versed in.
“I’m really, really proud of her,” Emma said. “She’s put in a lot of time and work into this.”
The 4-H Livestock Supreme Showman competition tests the showmanship skills of the most talented animal-handlers in the fair. It features the five champion senior showmen that emerge from the sheep, goat, horse, cattle and swine competitions in the days prior. Eliza was the champion of the horse competition.
In the Supreme Showman competition, the five 4-H youth each must show all five animals to the best of their ability. None of the animals they must handle are their own and each animal is randomly chosen for each participant.
Luke Vickrey, the judge, said one of the hardest parts of winning the title of Supreme Showman is knowing how to handle all the different species.
“There’s a lot of kids who only show one species,” Vickrey said. “So if they’ve only shown hogs their entire life and all of a sudden they have to show a horse, it’s a big change.”
There were inevitably some comedic animal moments during the show. One goat took several bites out of the paper labeled with its handler's number that was clipped to her waist. A sheep managed to get away twice, but the judge was impressed by how its handler remained calm.
“The young lady never missed a step, she never lost her composure, we got it caught and she went right back to showing it,” Vickrey said. “And that’s important, things like that are going to happen and it’s how you handle it that makes the difference.”
Eliza Byrum takes a cow around the show arena during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Byrum won the title of Supreme Showman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-year-old Jacob Russeau pets Rick, his family’s cow, as Jacob takes a breather in the livestock barn during the Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4h Fair Wednesday July 10, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Ashlyn leading her animal around the show arena at the Howard County 4h Fair Wednesday July 10, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The swine show takes most of Wednesday with hundreds of entrants at the Howard County 4h Fair Wednesday July 10, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Addyson Eads showing her animal to the judge at the Howard County 4h Fair Wednesday July 10, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Conner Ortman showing one of his swine at the Howard County 4h Fair Wednesday July 10, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Llama and Alpaca show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A goat gets a bite of Anna Kelly’s paper number during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emma Byrum situates her sheep during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Caleb Newhouse brings his swine out of the pen during the Supreme Showman competition on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emma Byrum, left, congratulates her sister Eliza Byrum after Eliza wins the title of Supreme Showman on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-year-old Jacob Russeau pets Rick, his family’s cow, as Jacob takes a breather in the livestock barn during the Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Llama and Alpaca show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
